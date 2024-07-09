Innovation Amplified: Improving Acquires Imaginet, Elevating Market Presence and Strengthening Microsoft Capabilities

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving , a modern digital services company, has acquired Imaginet, a technology firm specializing in Microsoft consulting and implementation, with offices in Winnipeg, Canada and Dallas, Texas. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue to exceed $280 million and expand Improving's expertise and reputation throughout North America.

By leveraging Improving's groundbreaking "Enterprise Strategy," which centers on uniting technology service firms with a common commitment to fostering trust, delivering outstanding work, and cultivating an engaging work culture, the Imaginet leadership team will remain unchanged. They will continue operating and expanding the business, with added benefits from the array of services offered by Improving's comprehensive portfolio.

"We are happy to announce the successful acquisition of Imaginet. This strategic decision is poised to significantly elevate our capabilities, empowering us to deliver enhanced services to our customers," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "We look forward to working with the skilled team from Imaginet and anticipate a collaborative effort towards achieving our common goals."

"Improving is an excellent partner for us in culture and dedication to customer success. We firmly believe that this acquisition will open substantial opportunities for growth and innovation for our customers and staff," shares Rod Giesbrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of Imaginet.

The acquisition of Imaginet will establish an Improving enterprise in Winnipeg, Canada and strengthen their U.S. presence in Dallas, Texas. Bringing over 25 years of experience in technology solutions, Imaginet was one of the earliest Microsoft partners in Canada and continues to provide top-tier expertise in Microsoft 365 Solutions, Application Development and Data Engineering and Analytics.

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 15 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

Imaginet is a technology services firm specializing in end-to-end consulting in a variety of verticals. A 20-time Microsoft Gold Partner, they are a recognized leader in Microsoft 365 Solutions, Application Development, and Data Analytics. Imaginet has an office presence in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://imaginet.com

