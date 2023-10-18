Innovation and Investment Propel DNA Encoded Library Market: AI Integration and Strategic Alliances Fuel Remarkable Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Encoded Library: Platforms and Services Market (2nd Edition), 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA encoded library market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated worth of USD 840 million in 2023 and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2035.

DNA Encoded Libraries: A Catalyst for Drug Discovery

DNA encoded libraries (DELs) have emerged as a transformative platform for drug discovery, revolutionizing the synthesis and screening of millions of small molecules within a single study. DELs consist of small molecules tagged with DNA, serving as unique barcodes for molecule identification. Their adoption has gained momentum in recent years, significantly expediting drug discovery by reducing time and cost compared to traditional high-throughput screening methods.

Rising Demand for Innovative Therapies Drives Market Growth

The demand for innovative therapies to combat complex diseases such as oncological and neurological disorders has propelled the development of DNA encoded libraries. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and contract research organizations have increasingly embraced DEL technology, further driving market growth. With robust innovation and substantial financial support from investors, the DNA encoded library market is poised for remarkable expansion.

Key Market Insights:

Lead Screening and Optimization : DELs, with their sophisticated combinatorial drug discovery capabilities, have enabled the synthesis and screening of vast collections of small molecule compounds. They facilitate the identification of pharmacological leads, including macrocycles, natural products, and small molecules, with some libraries containing up to 40 trillion unique molecules. DELs are instrumental in lead optimization against challenging targets, accelerating drug development.

: DELs, with their sophisticated combinatorial drug discovery capabilities, have enabled the synthesis and screening of vast collections of small molecule compounds. They facilitate the identification of pharmacological leads, including macrocycles, natural products, and small molecules, with some libraries containing up to 40 trillion unique molecules. DELs are instrumental in lead optimization against challenging targets, accelerating drug development. Competitive Landscape : The market features around 50 companies, both large and small, providing various services related to DNA encoded libraries for drug discovery, including hit identification, optimization, and lead generation. Notably, several major pharmaceutical companies, such as Amgen, GSK, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, and Janssen, have adopted DEL technology for drug discovery.

: The market features around 50 companies, both large and small, providing various services related to DNA encoded libraries for drug discovery, including hit identification, optimization, and lead generation. Notably, several major pharmaceutical companies, such as Amgen, GSK, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, and Janssen, have adopted DEL technology for drug discovery. AI and Machine Learning Integration : The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has found a natural fit in DNA encoded chemical library platforms, enhancing data analytics capabilities. Companies like Insitro and Google Research have embraced this technology to expedite drug discovery.

: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has found a natural fit in DNA encoded chemical library platforms, enhancing data analytics capabilities. Companies like Insitro and Google Research have embraced this technology to expedite drug discovery. Strategic Alliances and Acquisitions : Stakeholders have formed strategic partnerships and made acquisitions to expand their capabilities. Over 175 partnerships have been inked in the DNA encoded library market since 2010. For example, X-Chem acquired Glamorous.AI to incorporate AI in DELs.

: Stakeholders have formed strategic partnerships and made acquisitions to expand their capabilities. Over 175 partnerships have been inked in the DNA encoded library market since 2010. For example, X-Chem acquired Glamorous.AI to incorporate AI in DELs. Funding and Intellectual Property: The market has attracted significant investment, with close to USD 2.5 billion raised in recent years. Venture capital firms have been active supporters. Additionally, patent filings in the industry have grown at a rate of over 20% in the last decade, reflecting rising interest in DEL technology.

Market Analysis and Regional Dominance:

The global DNA encoded library market is estimated to reach USD 840 million in 2023. North America is expected to hold the largest market share, with more than 70% of the market captured by players based in North America and Europe by 2035. These companies will support pharmaceutical drug developers in their drug discovery initiatives through various business models.

Leading DNA Encoded Library Companies:

Key players in the DNA encoded library market include BOC Sciences, DyNAbind, Edelris, GenScript, HitGen, NovAliX, PROVendis, SpiroChem, Vipergen, WuXi AppTec, and X-Chem.

Recent Developments:

Recent initiatives in the DNA encoded library market include collaborations between Philogen and Google, X-Chem and Kymera Therapeutics, and X-Chem and Sironax, focusing on the utilization of machine learning, DEL-based screening services, and drug discovery pipeline support.

