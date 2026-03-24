Innovation at 100: BLANCO Introduces a New Era of Product Innovation

Innovation at 100: BLANCO Introduces a New Era of Product Design and a New Sink Material Post this

Inspired by the art of lighting, the LUNEOO faucet transforms function into sculpture. Its sleek cylindrical form evokes refined illumination, while a separate, freely positioned dial offers intuitive, effortless operation — precision and performance at your fingertips. Enjoy smooth yet precise control of water volume and temperature through the counter-mounted electronic dial (power supply required). A full 360° swivel provides expansive reach, ideal for dynamic kitchen islands and multi‑zone workspaces. The pull-down, dual-spray function enhances versatility and control, complemented by a secure magnetic sprayhead holder that ensures a clean, seamless aesthetic when not in use. With its delicate yet commanding silhouette, LUNEOO seamlessly unites advanced technology with refined design. It is available in four finishes: Stainless Steel, Satin Dark Steel, Satin Gold, and Satin Platinum.

The perfect counterpart to the LUNEOO tap, the new BLANCO OOVALON sink combines the soft curves of an oval with a chamfered design. The OOVALON sink is crafted from VELGRANIT® – BLANCO'S new patented granite composite material innovation. VELGRANIT embodies the sophistication of stone smoothed by the water tides. Inspired by the word "velvet," it offers an unparalleled, smooth, velvety texture. Its super fine granite composition enables exceptional design versatility, allowing for the creation of distinctive shapes, angles and contours - pushing boundaries and affirming BLANCO's commitment to the design excellence.

The OOVALON sink feels velvety yet remains remarkably durable, scratch, stain and heat resistant, and easy to clean. It is available in two VELGRANIT- exclusive new colors, Mystic Black and Cloud White. The distinctive sink shape is paired with an oversized VELGRANIT CapFlow that conceals the INFINO drain, operated by a minimalist countertop-mounted button. OOVALON sink requires a minimum 33" base cabinet and offers undermount or flushmount installation options. Optional accessories include a unique sink TopGrid that provides an additional work surface while visually floating over the sink. OOVALON TopGrid is available in four finishes complementing the LUNEOO faucet family (Stainless Steel, Satin Dark Steel, Satin Gold, Satin Platinum). The sink grid is offered as part of the OOVALON Drain & Accessory bundle, which includes TopGrid, INFINO drain and Push Control button assembly.

Together, these elements form the OOVALON / LUNEOO UNIT – a fresh and unexpected concept that brings a new design era to the kitchen industry. Marcel Moritz, BLANCO Head of Global Design & Innovation proudly reflects on this latest innovation: "With the LUNEOO faucet, we are consciously departing from the framework of classic kitchen design. We were more inspired by living spaces in which objects such as lamps create an exclusive and cozy atmosphere. The result is an iconic statement with powerful, balanced proportions. The geometric precision that the BLANCO Design Identity stands for - it can of course also be found here. But with the oval shape of the sink OOVALON, we are adding a new, soft dimension to our design language, which fits perfectly into open, interlocking living and kitchen architectures."

ABOUT BLANCO

BLANCO stands for the kitchen water place in residential households since 1925. As an internationally established premium supplier with German roots, the company develops and manufactures products that impress with their award-winning design, high-quality materials and customized design options. At the heart of the portfolio is the modular BLANCO UNIT, which seamlessly combines kitchen sinks, faucets, and water filtration as well as organization systems for the base cabinet as system components in form and function. BLANCO's drive: more convenience, flexibility and enjoyment in the daily use of the residential kitchen water area. Over 1,400 dedicated employees worldwide are committed to the brand. Headquartered in Oberderdingen, Germany, as well as in the national locations in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 35 years.

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