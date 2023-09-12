Innovation Fertility and Sunfish Launch a Groundbreaking Program to Reduce the Financial Stress of In Vitro Fertilization for Aspiring Parents

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish, a Los Angeles-based technology startup, today announced a partnership with Innovation Fertility, a network of boutique fertility clinics in the Southeast and Midwest, to bring greater access to fertility treatments. The two are jointly launching Sunfish's new Gold Membership Program, which uses proprietary analytics to develop custom financial plans to cover in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for individual patients.

Sunfish takes the financial stress out of IVF. Source: Elizabeth Tsung
This new program includes Sunfish's guarantee to refund up to 90% of a patient's fertility treatment plan if the patient does not achieve pregnancy during their membership (and thus has to pay more than their financial plan estimated for future IVF rounds). Sunfish also offers additional support to prepare patients beyond the doors of the fertility clinic (think tips on how to manage the anxiety of IVF, what to pack for your egg retrieval, nutritional guides, and more).

Innovation Fertility is launching this new program for patients at several clinics nationwide, including RMA Michigan, Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas, and Billings Clinic.

"We are very excited to offer our patients this groundbreaking initiative across our network of practices.  The Sunfish Gold Membership Program will help reduce patients' financial burden and uncertainty while seeking fertility care, which is revolutionary in the fertility industry," states Dwight Ryan, CEO of Innovation Fertility. Innovation Fertility provides patients with innovative, cutting-edge fertility treatment options to meet their unique family planning goals with the support of some of the premier reproductive endocrinologists. "Innovation Fertility's incredibly accomplished and forward-thinking team makes for an ideal partner as we work together to expand what's possible for IVF patients," says Angela Rastegar, co-founder and CEO of Sunfish.

Many people require several IVF attempts to achieve pregnancy, making financial planning difficult. According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, the first cycle is successful for 36-45% of 37 to 39-year-old patients and jumps to 62%-73% by the third cycle. With the price of a single cycle of IVF ranging from $15,000 - $30,000, costs quickly add up and many people do not have insurance to cover these treatments. "The cost of IVF is a major deterrent for many patients, if not the main reason they don't proceed with treatment. The Sunfish program will significantly alleviate this financial burden and minimize their stress. I'm very excited to offer this unique solution to our patients as they look to have a family," says Dr. Matrika Johnson, Reproductive Endocrinologist and founder of Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas.

In addition to the membership program, Sunfish offers access to financial planning tools, loans, and guidance. With a team of individuals with expertise in data science, consumer lending, fintech, and health tech, Sunfish is at the forefront of using technology to redefine how people can afford to build families. "We are increasing access to fertility treatments by providing a full suite of support, both financial and emotional, and therefore, opening the market to millions of new patients needing fertility treatments annually," says Andrew Kosari, Data Analyst at Sunfish. Angela Rastegar, CEO of Sunfish, adds: "After working directly with hundreds of aspiring parents using assisted reproduction to grow their families, I've seen firsthand how the financial stress and uncertainty can be devastating. I've seen people deplete their savings, sell their share of a family business, or put off buying a home to afford IVF. We hope this new program makes family building more accessible to these aspiring parents."

Sunfish's mission is to make parenthood attainable for all types of families. Sunfish is not a registered financial planner or advisor, lender, insurer, medical or healthcare provider.

