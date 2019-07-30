Innovation in Home Care Delivery Improves the Quality of Life for More Kidney Patients

DENVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, announced today that growth of its peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis programs is four times the growth rate of in-center treatment options.* This comes on the heels of DaVita's success with its new Home Remote Monitoring program that allows patients to consistently share clinical information with their care team. The company's home growth rate is also a testament to the engagement and support for appropriate home dialysis among its physician leaders.

"This is a transformational time in U.S. health care—one where the consideration and acceptance of home-based treatments is higher than I've seen in the 30 years I've been part of the medical community," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, chief medical officer for Home Dialysis at DaVita Kidney Care. "Patient choice has always been at the center of everything we do, and greater consideration for home dialysis is now being met with greater physician engagement, intuitive education and support programs to enable more patients to choose home treatments when appropriate."

DaVita is the largest provider of home dialysis therapy in the U.S. and continues to invest in patient-centered solutions, including technology and education, to improve patient experience and outcomes while its home dialysis program has grown.

Home Dialysis Connect™, for example, is a suite of technology innovations designed to improve the care experience and outcomes for patients on home dialysis. In 2018 alone, more than 13,000 patients have been impacted. Home Dialysis Connect features the following components:

Home Remote Monitoring (HRM) uses Bluetooth-enabled devices to transmit vital patient data, which is risk-stratified and helps clinicians stay on top of potential outcome-impacting events for patients. Since its inception, 13,000 DaVita home dialysis patients have transmitted over 2 million data points to their care team, helping their team better manage their care and keep them on their home modality of choice.

DaVita Care Connect is a mobile patient application that supports multi-way video visits, customized education, reminders, secure texting and image sharing—allowing consistent access to their care team.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Predictive Analytics. DaVita uses AI and predictive analytics built with the largest home dialysis data set in the U.S. and consisting of millions of clinical notes to help identify patients who are at higher risk of hospitalization events, which often lead patients to leave peritoneal dialysis therapy. Predictions are built into center work flows, allowing nurses and care teams to intervene when necessary to help avoid hospitalizations and keep patients on their home modality of choice.

Health Management Navigator is a series of online interactive courses designed to train nurses to become comprehensive health managers for patients with diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension. This helps DaVita care teams deliver the right interventions at the right time based on each patient's unique clinical needs while they treat at home.

"DaVita is working to transform care to give any eligible patient that wants to pursue a home treatment option the resources to succeed," said Dr. Schreiber. "For 20 years and counting, we've been committed to creating home innovation to allow us to grow our programs as more patients choose home dialysis as their treatment option."

* Based on comparative growth rates for twelve month period ended June 2019.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. As of March 31, 2019, DaVita serves 203,000 patients at 2,689 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. DaVita also operates 243 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries across the world. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more about how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please, visit DaVita.com/About.

