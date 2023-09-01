Innovation Management Market to grow by USD 774.63 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovation management market size is estimated to grow by USD 774.63 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The increasing complexity of financial planning procedures is spurring the need for innovative management solutions. Many companies within the region encounter challenges while navigating emerging and unconventional risks during their financial planning and structuring processes. Additionally, issues arise from the misalignment of business strategies, leading to difficulties in accurately estimating potential risks. By utilizing innovation management applications, organizations can proactively assess and address financial risks, mitigating potential pitfalls. The benefits derived from these applications are driving enterprises in the region to embrace innovation management solutions. Consequently, these advantages are expected to contribute to the growth of the region's market during the forecast period. View Sample report

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Growth in infrastructure development is notably driving the market growth. The innovation management market is poised for growth due to the surge in construction and infrastructure activities across residential and non-residential sectors. Advancements in the construction industry will be a key driver for the upswing in demand for outsourced innovation management. Building owners are increasingly focused on optimizing operational costs and enhancing occupants' experiences, prompting a rise in the need for innovation management services and solutions. Moreover, the Canadian real estate domain has witnessed unprecedented expansion, driven by the growing population and urbanization, particularly in areas like Toronto. As infrastructure development gains momentum, the demand for innovation management services and solutions is expected to rise. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the global innovation management market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - Rising data security-related issues are significant challenges hindering market growth.

Key Trends - The growing use of AI-based innovation management solutions is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Company Landscape

Company Profiles

The innovation management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accenture Plc, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Brightidea Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Exago, HYPE Softwaretechnik GmbH, InnovationCast, KPMG International Ltd., Medallia Inc., Nosco Aps, Planbox Inc., Planview Inc., Qmarkets, Questel, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sopheon Corp., Survey Analytics LLC, and Wazoku Ltd..

Market Segmentation

This innovation management market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (services and solutions), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of SaaS based innovation management software is becoming prevalent as companies aim to reduce CAPEX and leverage the inherent advantages of user-friendly interfaces and software agility. This trend is observable in numerous innovation management companies, such as Accenture Plc and SAP SE. These companies deliver online content to users, capitalizing on the widespread use of the Internet and cloud computing services. The services offered do not necessitate additional hardware or software, ensuring cost-effectiveness and effortless accessibility, even from remote locations. This trend is further propelled by the increasing frequency of global and regional events hosted by various industry verticals, encompassing public, private, and non-governmental organizations. As a result, the market is poised to experience a substantial year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period.

Innovation Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 774.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Brightidea Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Exago, HYPE Softwaretechnik GmbH, InnovationCast, KPMG International Ltd., Medallia Inc., Nosco Aps, Planbox Inc., Planview Inc., Qmarkets, Questel, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sopheon Corp., Survey Analytics LLC, and Wazoku Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

