Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies: Featuring AI Chatbots, Smartphone Parkinson's Detection & More

The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiac implants including heart failure monitoring implanted sensor, heart neuromodulator, mitral valve repair and aortic patch.
Novel transplant diagnostic and perfusion technologies have also been covered in this issue. Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as wearable metamaterial MRI or AI enabled MRI and wound care technologies such as cell therapy, electroceutical wound dressing are included in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Chatbot For Mental Health Support
- Wysa's Value Proposition
- Wysa: Investor Dashboard
- Nanoparticle-based Drug-coated Balloon Delivering Sirolimus and Paclitaxel
- NanoTherapies's Value Proposition
- Advanced NanoTherapies: Investor Dashboard
- Normothermic Perfusion for Ex-vivo Organ Preservation
- EBERS Medical Technology's Value Proposition
- EBERS Medical Technology: Investor Dashboard
- Rapid And Non-invasive Organ Rejection Detection Diagnostic
- Plexision's Value Proposition
- Plexision: Investor Dashboard
- Sequencing-based Rapid Histocompatibility Assessment for Pre-Transplant Diagnosis
- Value Proposition of Omixon Biocomputing
- Omixon Biocomputing: Investor Dashboard
- Wireless Wearable Metamaterial MRI Device to Reduce Scan Times and Improve Diagnosis
- Multiwave Imaging's Value Proposition
- Multiwave Imaging - Investor Dashboard
- Miniature, Wireless, and Battery-free In-heart Sensor for Monitoring Left Atrial Pressure (LAP)
- Value Proposition of Vectorious Medical Technologies
- Vectorious Medical Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Single-use Sinus Endoscope to View Deep Intra-Sinus Anatomy
- Value Proposition of 3NT Medical
- 3NT Medical - Investor Dashboard
- AI-powered Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reconstruction Software for High-quality Images
- Value Proposition of AIRS Medical Inc.
- AIRS Medical Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Point-of-care AI-enabled Wearable Device for Joint Health Assessment
- Value Proposition of Sensemodi
- Sensemodi - Investor Dashboard
- Cell Therapy for Repairing Cardiac Damage Due to Myocardial Infarction
- Metcela - Value Proposition
- Metcela - Investor Dashboard
- Neuromodulator Device Stimulating Carotid Baroreceptors to Treat Heart Failure
- CVRx - Value Proposition
- CVRx - Investor Dashboard
- Indirect Mitral Annuloplasty for Treating Mitral Regurgitation
- Cardiac Dimensions - Value Proposition
- Cardiac Dimensions - Investor Dashboard
- Catheter-based Biomimetic Patch for Treating Aortic Dissection
- Aortyx's Value Proposition
- Aortyx - Investor Dashboard
- Catheter-based Procedure for Pressure Restoration in Aortic Stenosis
- Pi-Cardia's Value Proposition
- Pi-Cardia - Investor Dashboard
- Autologous Cellular Therapy for Burn Wound Healing
- RenovaCare, Inc. - Value Proposition
- RenovaCare, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Electroceutical Wound Dressing with Broad-spectrum Antimicrobial Impact
- Vomaris Innovations - Value Proposition
- Vomaris Innovations - Investor Dashboard
- Electrical Impedance Demography (EID)-based Portable Device for Diagnosing Basal and Squamous Cell Skin Cancer
- The University of Utah's Value Proposition
- AI-based Smartphone Application for Detecting Parkinson's Disease
- RMIT University - Value Proposition
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Wysa
- NanoTherapiesn
- EBERS Medical Technology
- Plexision
- Omixon Biocomputing
- Vectorious Medical Technologies
- 3NT Medical
- AIRS Medical Inc.
- Sensemodi
- Metcela
- CVRx
- Cardiac Dimensions
- Aortyx
- Pi-Cardia
- RenovaCare, Inc.
- Vomaris Innovations
- The University of Utah
- RMIT University
