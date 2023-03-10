Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies: Featuring AI Chatbots, Smartphone Parkinson's Detection & More

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Cardiac Implants, Wound Care, MRI and Organ Transplant Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiac implants including heart failure monitoring implanted sensor, heart neuromodulator, mitral valve repair and aortic patch.

Novel transplant diagnostic and perfusion technologies have also been covered in this issue. Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as wearable metamaterial MRI or AI enabled MRI and wound care technologies such as cell therapy, electroceutical wound dressing are included in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.



The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Chatbot For Mental Health Support

Wysa's Value Proposition

Wysa: Investor Dashboard

Nanoparticle-based Drug-coated Balloon Delivering Sirolimus and Paclitaxel

NanoTherapies's Value Proposition

Advanced NanoTherapies: Investor Dashboard

Normothermic Perfusion for Ex-vivo Organ Preservation

EBERS Medical Technology's Value Proposition

EBERS Medical Technology: Investor Dashboard

Rapid And Non-invasive Organ Rejection Detection Diagnostic

Plexision's Value Proposition

Plexision: Investor Dashboard

Sequencing-based Rapid Histocompatibility Assessment for Pre-Transplant Diagnosis

Value Proposition of Omixon Biocomputing

Omixon Biocomputing: Investor Dashboard

Wireless Wearable Metamaterial MRI Device to Reduce Scan Times and Improve Diagnosis

Multiwave Imaging's Value Proposition

Multiwave Imaging - Investor Dashboard

Miniature, Wireless, and Battery-free In-heart Sensor for Monitoring Left Atrial Pressure (LAP)

Value Proposition of Vectorious Medical Technologies

Vectorious Medical Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Single-use Sinus Endoscope to View Deep Intra-Sinus Anatomy

Value Proposition of 3NT Medical

3NT Medical - Investor Dashboard

AI-powered Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reconstruction Software for High-quality Images

Value Proposition of AIRS Medical Inc.

AIRS Medical Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Point-of-care AI-enabled Wearable Device for Joint Health Assessment

Value Proposition of Sensemodi

Sensemodi - Investor Dashboard

Cell Therapy for Repairing Cardiac Damage Due to Myocardial Infarction

Metcela - Value Proposition

Metcela - Investor Dashboard

Neuromodulator Device Stimulating Carotid Baroreceptors to Treat Heart Failure

CVRx - Value Proposition

CVRx - Investor Dashboard

Indirect Mitral Annuloplasty for Treating Mitral Regurgitation

Cardiac Dimensions - Value Proposition

Cardiac Dimensions - Investor Dashboard

Catheter-based Biomimetic Patch for Treating Aortic Dissection

Aortyx's Value Proposition

Aortyx - Investor Dashboard

Catheter-based Procedure for Pressure Restoration in Aortic Stenosis

Pi-Cardia's Value Proposition

Pi-Cardia - Investor Dashboard

Autologous Cellular Therapy for Burn Wound Healing

RenovaCare, Inc. - Value Proposition

RenovaCare, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Electroceutical Wound Dressing with Broad-spectrum Antimicrobial Impact

Vomaris Innovations - Value Proposition

Vomaris Innovations - Investor Dashboard

Electrical Impedance Demography (EID)-based Portable Device for Diagnosing Basal and Squamous Cell Skin Cancer

The University of Utah's Value Proposition

Value Proposition AI-based Smartphone Application for Detecting Parkinson's Disease

RMIT University - Value Proposition

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

Wysa

NanoTherapiesn

EBERS Medical Technology

Plexision

Omixon Biocomputing

Vectorious Medical Technologies

3NT Medical

AIRS Medical Inc.

Sensemodi

Metcela

CVRx

Cardiac Dimensions

Aortyx

Pi-Cardia

RenovaCare, Inc.

Vomaris Innovations

The University of Utah

RMIT University

