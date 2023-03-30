Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Respiratory and Cardiac Management Devices, MRI and Digital Health Solutions 2022

Mar 30, 2023, 20:30 ET
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in cardiology such as point-of-care cardiac diagnostics, digital therapy for cardiometabolic disorder management, and innovations in respiratory disease management such as smart stethoscopes performing lung auscultation, and other respiratory management systems.
Advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) such as AI-enabled MRI has been covered in this issue. Novel digital health solutions such as AI-enabled digital therapy, digital behavioral therapy and VR-enabled surgical planning have also been covered in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development, and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantables, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image-guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research cover cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Point-of-Care Machine Learning-enabled Cardiac Diagnostic
- Value Proposition of CorVista Health
- CorVista Health - Investor Dashboard
- Machine Learning-enabled Genetic Risk Assessment for Opioid Addiction
- Value Proposition of SOLVD Health
- SOLVD Health - Investor Dashboard
- Low Profile Rapid Exchange Catheters for Critical Limb Ischemia and Stenosis
- Value Proposition of Transit Scientific
- Transit Scientific - Investor Dashboard
- Lightweight Bionic Hand with Multiple Grip Patterns for Below-the-elbow Amputees
- COVVI Ltd. - Value Proposition
- COVVI Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Stethoscope for Performing Lung Auscultation in Pediatric Patients
- StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Value Proposition
- StethoMe sp. z o.o. - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Digital Therapeutics Solution for Cardiometabolic Condition Management
- DarioHealth Corp - Value Proposition
- DarioHealth Corp - Investor Dashboard
- Incisionless Transcervical System for Treating Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids
- Gynesonics - Value Proposition
- Gynesonics - Investor Dashboard
- Metabolism Tracking by CO2 and Flow Sensor Enabled Breathalyzer
- Lumen - Value Proposition
- Lumen - Investor Dashboard
- Portable Digital Spirometer to Monitor Lungs Performance
- Value Proposition of Aluna
- Aluna - Investor Dashboard
- Hydrogel-free Skin Electrodes for Medical Devices and Wearables
- Value Proposition of FLEXcon
- FLEXcon - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Solution for Prostate MRI Analysis
- Quibim - Value Proposition
- Quibim - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Medical Software for MRI Analysis for Precise Diagnosis
- AI Medical AG's Value Proposition
- AI Medical AG - Investor Dashboard
- AI-powered Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for Improved Clinical Decision-making
- HealthPlix Technologies - Value Proposition
- HealthPlix Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Treating Mental Health Disorders
- Ieso - Value Proposition
- Ieso - Investor Dashboard
- Virtual Reality (VR)-based Pre-operative Surgery Planning and Simulation Technology
- PrecisionOS - Value Proposition
- PrecisionOS - Investor Dashboard
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Whole Genome Sequencing
- Value Proposition of DZD
- DZD - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Soft Contact Lens-based Tonometer for Continuous Intraocular Pressure Monitoring
- Value Proposition of Purdue University
- Normothermic Perfusion with Molecular Scissors-based Enzyme to Alter Blood Type of Organ
- Value Proposition of University of Cambridge
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AI Medical AG
- Aluna
- COVVI Ltd.
- CorVista Health
- DZD
- DarioHealth Corp
- FLEXcon
- Gynesonics
- HealthPlix Technologies
- Ieso
- Lumen
- PrecisionOS
- Quibim
- SOLVD Health
- StethoMe sp. z o.o.
- Transit Scientific
