Innovations in China's Greater Bay Area: Global Pitch Competition for Startups Announces Winners

Peking University HSBC Business School

05 Jan, 2024, 05:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of investors, startups, and industry enthusiasts packed the house and tuned in as the 2023 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition wrapped up. The spectacular grand final event took place in December, revealing the year's winners and other major announcements.

Grand Final of the 2023 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition
Initiated in 2020 by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), the Global Pitch Competition saw almost 200 high-quality startups worldwide participate in its fourth edition, pitching their innovations in diverse fields such as new energy and green economy, artificial intelligence, biotech and medtech, and smart manufacturing.

A series of pitching rounds throughout 2023 narrowed the competition down to ten domestic and international finalists, each presenting their business plan at the grand final to the judging panel of esteemed scholars, investors, and entrepreneurs. Six finalists were announced as third place and three as runner-up—and the winning prize went to E3A Healthcare, a startup established in 2019 at the National University of Singapore, for its first-in-class medical devices and health management solutions tailored to newborns' and women's health care.

Supported by the Shenzhen Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Science and Technology Innovation Committee, and many well-known venture capital institutions, incubators, scientific research institutes, and industry leaders, the PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition has continued to grow over the past four years, reflecting the schools' global influence in the field of venture capital and passion for nurturing startup communities.

Celebrating the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, the event also launched two new institutes established and sponsored by PHBS. The first one is the Qianhai Institute of China-Britain International Innovation Space, located at the Qianhai International Talent Hub, which aims to offer comprehensive support to startups. The second one, the Innovation Engine, is run by PHBS' Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and will work with professional mentors to provide guidance and incubation for science and engineering students as well as scholars with entrepreneurial ideas.

The grand final ended by kicking off the 2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition, with a continued focus on early-stage technology teams that have yet to reach the Series B funding stage. The first roadshow will be held in January, and finals will be held in October next year. For participation inquiries, email [email protected] or register your program at https://jinshuju.net/f/bYTXNs.

