Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage: Featuring Solar Tower-based CSP Plants & More

Mar 07, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the use of paraboidal and solar tower based concentrated solar power technologies integrated with thermal energy storage systems for uninterrupted renewable energy generation. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of membrane-free saltwater electrolysis for hydrogen generation and ballast water treatment in ships. The TOE provides latest innovations in utilizing floating systems for the generation of cost-effective and reliable wave energy. The TOE provides the latest insights in the use of silicon-based anodes for enhancing performance characteristics of lithium-ion batteries. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of silicon-based nanoparticles to increase the performance efficiency of perovskite solar cells and the use of micrometer sized metal hydrides for hydrogen storage.
The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.
The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Concentrated Solar Power, Lithium-ion Batteries, Saltwater Electrolysis, Perovskite Solar Cells & Hydrogen Storage
- Paraboidal Solar Collectors Integrated With Superheated Steam-based Molten Salts (SUMO) for Uninterrupted Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Generation
- Sunrise CSP - Value Proposition
- Sunrise CSP - Investor Dashboard
- Solar Tower-based CSP Plants for Continuous On-demand Power Generation
- Aalborg CSP - Value Proposition
- Aalborg CSP - Investor Dashboard
- Saltwater Electrolysis using a Membrane-free Electrolyzer for Hydrogen Generation
- sHYp BV Ltd - Value Proposition
- sHYp BV Ltd - Investor Dashboard
- Innovative Design Enhances the Cost-efficiency and Reliability of Wave Power Generation
- EcoWave Power - Value Proposition
- Eco Wave Power - Investor Dashboard
- Silicon-based Anode for Enhancing Performance Characteristics of Lithium-ion Batteries
- Group14 Technologies' Value Proposition
- Group14 Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Use of Silicon-based Nanoparticle Paste to increase Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency
- ITMO University's Value Proposition
- Microgrid to Replace Conventional Power Production for Off-grid Consumers
- Enernet Global's Value Proposition
- Enernet Global - Investor Dashboard
- Specially Tailored Micrometer-sized Metal Hydrides For Hydrogen Storage
- Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon's Value Proposition
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aalborg CSP
- Eco Wave Power
- EcoWave Power
- Enernet Global
- Group14 Technologies
- Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon
- ITMO University
- sHYp BV Ltd
- Sunrise CSP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvh0ua
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article