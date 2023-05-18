Innovations in Methane Pyrolysis, Downhole Imaging, Produced Water Remediation, Oil-water Separation & Liquid Methanol Production: Featuring Equipment Health Monitoring Solutions & More

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Methane Pyrolysis, Downhole Imaging, Produced Water Remediation, Oil-water Separation & Liquid Methanol Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of modular methane pyrolysis units to cost-effectively split natural gas into clean hydrogen and graphite that are used in a wide range of industries. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of equipment health monitoring software platforms based on predictive analytics in the upstream oil and gas industry. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of X-Ray based downhole imaging solutions to enable oil well companies to monitor the quality and health of the oil wells.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of integrated processes for the cotreatment of produced water and abandoned mine drainage water and the use of porous polyketone-based ultrathin membranes for efficient oil-water separation in various industries. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the use of novel cellulosic membranes for natural gas separation and hydrogen production, and the use of low-temperature catalysts for the production of liquid methanol from natural gas.

The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, and solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Oil Spill Remediation, & Enhanced Oil Recovery

  • Modular Methane Pyrolysis Units to Split Natural Gas for Generating Clean Hydrogen
  • SynergenMet's Value Proposition
  • SynergenMet - Investor Dashboard
  • Equipment Health Monitoring Solutions for the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry
  • APO Offshore's Value Proposition
  • APO Offshore - Investor Dashboard
  • X-ray-based Downhole Imaging Solution for Usage in Oil Fields
  • Visuray's Value Proposition
  • Visuray - Investor Dashboard
  • Integrated Processes for Produced Water and Abandoned Mine Drainage Cotreatment
  • Pittsburgh University's Value Proposition
  • Porous Polyketone-based Ultrathin Membranes for Enhanced Oil-water Separation
  • Swansea University's Value Proposition
  • Novel Membrane Material for Efficient Gas Separation
  • MIT's Value Proposition
  • Water-based Drilling (WBD) Fluid Utilizing Nanoparticles for Shale Application
  • Missouri University of Science and Technology's Value Proposition
  • Liquid Methanol Production from Methane at Low Temperature
  • University of Illinois Chicago's Value Proposition
  • Novel Technique to Convert Methane Gas into Liquid Methanol
  • Federal University of Sao Carlos's Value Proposition
  • Membrane-based, Energy-efficient Fractionation Route for Crude Oil
  • Queen Mary University's Value Proposition
  • Key Contacts
  • Appendix
  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • APO Offshore
  • SynergenMet
  • Visuray

