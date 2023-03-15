Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Perovskite & Lithium-ion Batteries 2023

Mar 15, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Perovskite & Lithium-ion Battery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the magnetic microgenerators which work on piezoelectricity and are suitable for powering IoT sensors. The TOE covers innovations pertaining to low emission hydrogen production based on methane pyrolysis, palladium membranes and gallium-aluminum composite material. The TOE provides latest innovation in nuclear fusion based on inertial fusion technology.
TOE provides key innovations pertaining to perovskite solar cell such as modifications in crystal structure, bifacial design, and better synthesis techniques. The TOE also covers recent progress in batteries for stationery and mobility applications including sodium-sulfur batteries, design improvements for short charging time & long driving range, cobalt-free cathode production and novel non-flammable electrolyte. Finally, the TOE covers infrared light energy harvesting based on the Scandium Nitride.
The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.
Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.
The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, and Vibration Energy Harvesting
- Piezoelectricity-fired Magnetic Microgenerators Power Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors
- Enerbee Technology's Value Proposition
- Enerbee Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Plasma-based Methane Pyrolysis for Cost-effective Hydrogen and Solid Carbon Production
- Plenesys' Value Proposition
- Plenesys - Investor Dashboard
- Simpler and Energy-efficient Projectile-based Inertial Nuclear Fusion Technology
- First Light Fusion's Value Proposition
- First Light Fusion - Investor Dashboard
- Palladium Membrane-based Cost-effective Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas
- Hydrogen Mem-Tech's Value Proposition
- Hydrogen Mem-Tech - Investor Dashboard
- Vibration Energy Harvesting (VEH) for Self-powered Sensors
- 8power's Value Proposition
- 8power - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Method to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Gallium-Aluminum Composite Material
- UC, Santa Cruz - Value Proposition
- Crystal Structure Modifications Enhance the Perovskite Performance
- Monash University-Value Proposition
- Bifacial Perovskites Achieve High Energy Efficiency and Stability
- Rice University-Value Proposition
- Ultrathin Solar Cells Offering High Power per Kilogram (kg)
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Value Proposition
- Superior Synthesis Technique for Perovskite Solar Cell Production
- ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science's Value Proposition
- Hydrothermal Synthesis-based Low-cost Cobalt-free Cathode Production
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Value Proposition
- Non-flammable Electrolyte Offering Superior Temperature Tolerance
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory's Value Proposition
- Single-crystalline Scandium Nitride (ScN) Enables Energy Absorption from Infrared Light
- JNCASR's Value Proposition
- Sodium-sulfur Battery Technology Offering Low-cost Energy Storage
- The University of Sydney's Value Proposition
- Improve Electric Vehicle Battery Design Offers Short Charging Times and Longer Driving Range
- The Pennsylvania State University's Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 8power
- ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science
- Enerbee Technology
- First Light Fusion
- Hydrogen Mem-Tech
- JNCASR
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Monash University
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Plenesys
- Rice University
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
- The Pennsylvania State University
- The University of Sydney
- UC, Santa Cruz
