Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Perovskite & Lithium-ion Batteries 2023

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Perovskite & Lithium-ion Battery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information about the magnetic microgenerators which work on piezoelectricity and are suitable for powering IoT sensors. The TOE covers innovations pertaining to low emission hydrogen production based on methane pyrolysis, palladium membranes and gallium-aluminum composite material. The TOE provides latest innovation in nuclear fusion based on inertial fusion technology.

TOE provides key innovations pertaining to perovskite solar cell such as modifications in crystal structure, bifacial design, and better synthesis techniques. The TOE also covers recent progress in batteries for stationery and mobility applications including sodium-sulfur batteries, design improvements for short charging time & long driving range, cobalt-free cathode production and novel non-flammable electrolyte. Finally, the TOE covers infrared light energy harvesting based on the Scandium Nitride.

The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.

Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations In Self-powered Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Nuclear Fusion, and Vibration Energy Harvesting

Piezoelectricity-fired Magnetic Microgenerators Power Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors

Enerbee Technology's Value Proposition

Enerbee Technology - Investor Dashboard

Plasma-based Methane Pyrolysis for Cost-effective Hydrogen and Solid Carbon Production

Plenesys' Value Proposition

Plenesys - Investor Dashboard

Simpler and Energy-efficient Projectile-based Inertial Nuclear Fusion Technology

First Light Fusion's Value Proposition

First Light Fusion - Investor Dashboard

Palladium Membrane-based Cost-effective Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas

Hydrogen Mem-Tech's Value Proposition

Hydrogen Mem-Tech - Investor Dashboard

Vibration Energy Harvesting (VEH) for Self-powered Sensors

8power's Value Proposition

8power - Investor Dashboard

Novel Method to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Gallium-Aluminum Composite Material

UC, Santa Cruz - Value Proposition

- Value Proposition Crystal Structure Modifications Enhance the Perovskite Performance

Monash University-Value Proposition

Bifacial Perovskites Achieve High Energy Efficiency and Stability

Rice University -Value Proposition

-Value Proposition Ultrathin Solar Cells Offering High Power per Kilogram (kg)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Value Proposition

Value Proposition Superior Synthesis Technique for Perovskite Solar Cell Production

ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science's Value Proposition

Hydrothermal Synthesis-based Low-cost Cobalt-free Cathode Production

Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Value Proposition

Non-flammable Electrolyte Offering Superior Temperature Tolerance

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory's Value Proposition

Single-crystalline Scandium Nitride (ScN) Enables Energy Absorption from Infrared Light

JNCASR's Value Proposition

Sodium-sulfur Battery Technology Offering Low-cost Energy Storage

The University of Sydney's Value Proposition

Value Proposition Improve Electric Vehicle Battery Design Offers Short Charging Times and Longer Driving Range

The Pennsylvania State University's Value Proposition

Value Proposition Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

8power

ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science

Enerbee Technology

First Light Fusion

Hydrogen Mem-Tech

JNCASR

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Monash University

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Plenesys

Rice University

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The Pennsylvania State University

The University of Sydney

UC, Santa Cruz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qshcao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets