Innovative Adds VP of Product to continue 100%+ YoY Growth

Innovative Solutions, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced the hiring of AWS Alumni Ryan Boyer as VP of Product.

Innovative has been serving the technology needs of businesses for more than 30 years and has experienced exponential growth in the past year, including 38 new hires in the past 11 months. This expansion includes adding talent in Austin, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Tallahassee, Knoxville, and Toronto, ON.

"I'm so excited about how passionate the entire Innovative team is about our customers, and I can't wait to build world-class products that directly address our customers' needs." said Boyer.

Boyer has held various positions in tech since 2005. His most recent leadership post at AWS was in the Partner Solutions Architecture organization where he was responsible for driving transformational strategy with Consulting Partners & Managed Service Providers to help them successfully grow their AWS focused lines of business.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. Recognized as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. With an army of cloud experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing leading cloud technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud with Well Architected reviews, cloud migrations, AWS cloud hosting and resale, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud-native software development, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and virtual CIO and CISO consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions