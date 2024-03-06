Innovative Solutions Achieves New AWS Generative AI Competency

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, was announced as a launch partner for the AWS Generative AI (GenAI) Competency. This specialization recognizes Innovative as one of a select group of companies globally that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Acquiring the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Innovative Solutions as an AWS Partner that has achieved technical proficiency and proven customer success, as demonstrated by their 10+ case studies. These published production workloads elevate Innovative's extensive experience using GenAI to solve customers' challenges, predominantly in the healthcare and financial services industries.

Travis Rehl, SVP of Product and Services at Innovative Solutions, says, "We are so excited to receive this competency as proof of our excellence in the GenAI space. It's a testament to the maturity and agility of our organization and how it has strategically aligned with industry and market demand."

AWS' recognition of Innovative's expertise has resulted in new ways to address customer challenges. This includes a customer growth initiative with IBM to provide service offerings that combine best-in-class software from IBM with best-in-class cloud infrastructure from AWS.

Tailwinds, Innovative Solutions' packaged offering launched on the AWS Marketplace, is just one example. Tailwinds is built on the IBM watsonx AI and Data platform, powered by Amazon Bedrock, using the best large language models – Anthropic and Cohere. It enables small businesses and startups to rapidly and cost-efficiently adopt GenAI technologies, allowing them to be technology leaders in their space by saving money through staff efficiency gains while providing new products and services to their end customers.

"We can offer a packaged solution to our customers on the AWS Marketplace and already have dozens of production customers and systems in place. Achieving this AWS Generative AI Competency makes it clear that our customers can trust Innovative as a vetted and experienced GenAI partner — and move quickly with us to find a solution," says Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions.

To learn more about Tailwinds and how your organization can work with Innovative Solutions to implement generative AI, visit www.innovativesol.com/tailwinds .

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Innovative uses its cloud expertise and technology to help businesses migrate to and manage their IT infrastructure in the cloud. With an army of experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing the leading platforms and technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Innovative Solutions