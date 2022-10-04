Innovative AI/ML Based Product Mobile Dimensioning Solution Released

Advanced Solutions unveils AdvancedDIM to improve logistics data accuracy.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Solutions, developers of AdvancedDock (Yard/Dock orchestration platform) announced the release of their innovative AdvancedDIM mobile solution. The mobile solution allows customers to identify, count and dimension products quickly on the dock. AdvancedDIM uses 3D visioning, highly trained AI/machine learning models and intelligent OCR to size, Identify handling units, verify data and perform updates to Master data or shipping data automatically.

AdvancedDim for SAP AdvancedDock

"AdvancedDIM™ allows product master updates to be performed by the personnel handling the actual product, in a quick and error proof manner. In a common workflow, a receiver is prompted to update dimensions of a product while performing its first receipt, the receiver uses AdvancedDIM to quickly 3D scan the carton, our software uses AI driven imaging models to size and/or count the product, allowing immediate updates to critical master data quickly and effortlessly," said Managing Principal Phillip Avelar.

Accurate dimensioning is critical for supporting optimal processes such as directed put-away, effort-based picking, order packing, load building and accurate shipping cost calculations. Now we make it easier to capture and ensure the accuracy of that data. One of the benefits of our "No SaaS data silos" vision is that our solution is completely integrated to our customer's ERP system. This means our solution is creating and enhancing data that our customers have already collected and use extensively in daily processes across all areas of the business, not our data in our cloud servers.

When launched AdvancedDIM will initially be available as a new feature within the AdvancedDock platform but will also be available across Advanced Solutions product line and will eventually be available as a standalone solution. With no additional hardware other than an Apple IOS tablet, AdvancedDIM helps customers support long-term mobile solutions to master data gaps by incorporating them into standard workflows.

AdvancedDIM is the latest innovation in the Advanced Solutions' Yard and Dock orchestration platform.

To learn more about AdvancedDIM and Advanced Solutions' enterprise products, visit www.Advsolutionpros.com/AdvancedDIM.

About Advanced Solutions

Advanced Solutions, founded in 1999, specializes in supply chain orchestration solutions. In 2015, it released the logistic industry's first complete electronic bill of lading (eBOL) solution AdvancedBOL for SAP. The company's flagship products AdvancedDock for SAP a next generation Yard and Dock orchestration platform and CommandView for SAP leverage the company's extensive AI/ML capabilities to bring intelligent automated capabilities to the Supply Chain.

Media Contact:

Bethany Reyes

312.226.9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Solutions