Innovative Assistive Tech Transforms World Book Day 2021 into Time of "Reading Inclusivity for All"

OrCam Read [video] is highly advanced, AI-driven assistive technology that is packed into an easy-to-use, handheld device with a singular purpose: meaningfully empower the user who has language processing challenges – including dyslexia, aphasia, reading fatigue, or those who read large volumes of text – to read anything, regardless of their condition.

Leveraging breakthrough computer vision technology that OrCam pioneered, the lightweight OrCam Read is the only personal AI reader to instantly capture and read out loud full pages of text and computer/smartphone screens – without requiring any display screen, app, or cloud connectivity. The first-of-its-kind digital reader features intuitive point-and-click operation, which activates two precision laser guidance options, to read the entire highlighted text or target where to begin reading. OrCam Read offers a new opportunity for increased independence through access to any type of text, in any setting, at any time.

OrCam MyEye [video] is a voice-activated, wearable device, for people who are blind or have low vision. The lightweight device – which magnetically mounts on the wearer's eyeglass frames – instantly reads any printed text and digital screens out loud, recognizes faces, and identifies products/bar codes, money notes and colors. OrCam MyEye is the only wearable assistive technology for vision impairment that can be activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or, with the new Smart Reading feature, by voice commands.

Activated by the user's voice, the algorithms driving the Smart Reading feature listen to – and comprehend – the user's requests, retrieving the relevant information, and promptly reading the requested text to the user

Through sophisticated – yet easily operated – technology, both OrCam Read and OrCam MyEye allow World Book Day to resonate with those challenged by reading. OrCam makes reading instantly accessible to people who struggle to do so – or are unable to read at all.

"We extended our personal AI offerings to include OrCam Read, a new form factor which is a lightweight, handheld device that intuitively empowers people who have difficulty reading. The device enables a joyful reading experience, as it instantly reads aloud full pages or screens of text," explained Dr. Yonatan Wexler, OrCam Executive Vice President of Research & Development. "It can be challenging for a wide range of people who need reading support for work, academics, or for simply delighting in the pleasure of it. This ability to instantly hear text relieves the burden of reading and allows the device user to focus on the content with ease."

OrCam Technologies has become known – and globally awarded – for its breakthrough innovations in assistive technology platforms. In honor of World Book Day – and throughout the year – the company remains focused on continuous research and development to help users maximize their potential with personal AI assistance that provides new access to the visual world.

The first-of-its-kind, handheld OrCam Read was recognized as an EdTech Awards 2021 Cool Tool Finalist (Assistive Technology Solution category) as well as a CES 2021 Best of Innovation award winner (Accessibility category).

The company's wearable OrCam MyEye assistive technology device was chosen as a TIME Best Invention of 2019 .

About OrCam Technologies: OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal AI assistive technology platforms, was jointly founded in 2010 by Israeli innovators Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the Co-founders of Mobileye (now an Intel company), the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator. Inspired by this development of ground-breaking artificial vision technology that supports safer driving, OrCam harnesses highly advanced AI-driven computer vision and machine learning to provide increased independence to people who are blind or visually impaired, have reading challenges, or hearing loss.

For more information: www.orcam.com and YouTube and follow OrCam on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About World Book Day: The UN-designated World Book Day is observed by millions of people in over 100 countries, in hundreds of voluntary organizations, schools, public bodies, professional groups and private businesses. World Book and Copyright Day has won over a considerable number of people from every continent and all cultural backgrounds to the cause of books and copyright. #WorldBookDay

For more information: https://www.un.org/en/observances/book-and-copyright-day

Media contact:

Rafi Fischer

OrCam Technologies

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494666/OrCam_Technologies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386380/OrCam_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OrCam Technologies

Related Links

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386380/OrCam_Technologies_Logo.jpg

