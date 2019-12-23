Innovative Clean Vaporizing Company, Airgraft, Selects 5W as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been appointed PR agency of record for Airgraft, a responsible vaporization technology company.

Founded in 2018 with a mission to clean up vaporization, Airgraft aims to create a revolutionary vaporizing technology that focuses on control and transparency for responsible vaping practices.

Launched earlier this year, the Airgraft Clean Vaporizer is a smart pod and device system that is introducing pod traceability to the industry. The Airgraft Clean Vaporizer enables the device to optimize vapor, remove burn and control plant oils for ideal dosing. In conjunction with the mobile app, Airgraft allows users to measure draws in real time, see full history and provenance of each oil, have access to lab reports for composition and compliance, lock dosage amounts and more.

"As we elevate our standards of responsibility and transparency, we want to establish ourselves as a modern brand who consumers can trust," said Airgraft Founder and CEO Mladen Barbaric. "We believe 5W has the experience and capabilities to help us connect with consumers across the nation and create greater awareness surrounding clean vaping."

"5W is excited to use our cannabis expertise to best leverage this technology as a differentiator in an industry that is often associated with a negative perception," said 5W Public Relations CEO and Founder Ronn Torossian. "5W will work to reshape consumers' attitudes about responsible vaping, while continuing our client's mission towards greater transparency."

5W offers expertise in industry-leading knowledge in the Cannabis space within its Wellness, Beauty and CPG categories to create unique programs that relate to their cannabis clientele. With the rapidly growing industry of CBD and THC product categories, 5W PR understands the cluttered landscape and has amassed a comprehensive portfolio of experience navigating the marketplace.

About Airgraft Inc.

Airgraft Inc. is a responsible vaporization technology company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Airgraft designs, develops, and sells vaporization hardware and software. Airgraft was founded in 2018 by a multinational team of designers, engineers, scientists and technologists with a rich history of global brand and product launches. Airgraft is supported by top cannabis and consumer industry investors, and leaders of key luxury fashion, alcohol and CPG brands.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

