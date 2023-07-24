Innovative Cooling Technologies Gain Traction in the Data Center Cooling Market 2022-2028

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2032-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is projected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028, driven by the increasing demand for effective cooling solutions to manage heat in data centers and ensure optimal performance.

The adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), is contributing significantly to the rising rack power density, necessitating the implementation of efficient cooling systems to maintain competitiveness in the market.

As data centers face challenges related to equipment failure and data loss due to heat management issues, operators are actively seeking cost-effective and sustainable cooling solutions to enhance their systems. Cooling standards set by organizations like ASHRAE play a crucial role in guiding the design, adoption, and operation of cooling systems to ensure optimal performance.

The market is witnessing the emergence of innovative cooling technologies that address sustainability concerns. Hybrid liquid cooling, plant-based immersion, waterless, and river water cooling are some of the efficient solutions gaining traction among data center operators due to their potential to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX.

Among the cooling systems, CRAC (Computer Room Air Conditioner) and CRAH (Computer Room Air Handler) units dominate the market, accounting for around 35% of the overall data center cooling market share. CRAH units, particularly popular among operators, operate without compressors, leading to higher efficiency and lower power consumption compared to CRAC units.

The global data center cooling market is segmented based on infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling techniques, tier standards, and geography. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are among the key regions witnessing significant growth in data center cooling infrastructure.

Advancements in AI and ML technologies have triggered substantial growth in the data center market, with various countries adopting AI for diverse operations. For instance, the UK government has invested USD 2.63 billion in AI since 2014 and proposed the Digital Information and Data Protection Bill and pro-innovation AI regulations. Italy released its National AI Strategy to enhance public administration through digital transformation, while Brazil sees 25% of large enterprises using AI and ML technologies. The Australian government has invested USD 30 million to support AI research transfer to small and medium-sized businesses.

The adoption of liquid cooling technology, especially liquid immersion cooling, is set to become the industry standard in the data center cooling market due to its energy efficiency, scalability, and speed. This trend is likely to drive the shift away from traditional cooling methods associated with high energy consumption costs, significant carbon footprint, and excessive water usage.

As rack power density increases, driven by technologies like AI and ML, efficient cooling technologies, particularly liquid cooling systems, are becoming essential to maintain the competitiveness of data center cooling. Data center operators are actively seeking innovative and sustainable cooling solutions to meet the growing demand for high-density computing. Vendors like ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and PTT Digital Solutions, OVHCloud, and Chindata are investing in developing cutting-edge cooling technologies and offering efficient cooling solutions.

In response to concerns around water scarcity and sustainability, operators are taking a proactive approach to reduce their water consumption and environmental impact. Industry giants like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Meta have committed to becoming water positive, restoring more water than they consume. The demand for air-based cooling systems is expected to increase due to their low water usage and operational costs.

Key players in the data center cooling market include Airedale International Air Conditioning, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv, among others. These companies collaborate with operators to provide reliable and innovative cooling solutions to meet their specific needs. For example, Schneider Electric offers Uniflair Indirect air economizers, which use polymer air-to-air heat exchangers to provide data centers with customizable and efficient indirect cooling solutions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

AAON

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkzeh4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets