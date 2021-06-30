Innovative Debut Fantasy Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was founded by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska in 2015. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Children's author Andrea Beaty recalls her childhood experience. "Going to the library was the greatest of adventures for me. I made up stories about getting locked in the library over the weekend and devouring the books." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of standout books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Furthermore, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

It Happened in Silence by Karla M. Jay ISBN: 978-0578792514

Junk Drawer at the Edge of the Universe by Steven Reed Johnson ISBN: 979-8581960813

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279

Ridge: Day One (Book One of the Ridge series) by Shawn P. B. Robinson ISBN: 978-1989296394

Seeking the Light of Justice (Book One of the Hoshiyan Chronicles series) by Barry Nadel ISBN: 978-1505314427

Children's

Hugo Deani Runs Late by Sharon CassanoLochman ISBN: 978-1734288162

Maya the Engineer by Amanda Green ISBN: 978-1736559963

Putney and the Magic eyePad (Book One of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M. K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663617

The Cardboard Boat Race (Book Two of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M. K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663648

The Mystery of the Island Idol (Book Five of the Skylar Robbins Mysteries series) by Carrie Cross ISBN: 978-0989414371

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Under the Rose-Colored Hat by Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham ISBN: 978-1641842327

Business

ACT on Your Business: braving the storms of entrepreneurship and creating success through meaning, mindset, and mindfulness by Lee Chaix McDonough ISBN: 978-1732873629

Broken Pieces: nothing is wasted by Ross Alan Hill ISBN: 978-0988370067

Hard-Wired To Lead: power secrets and women's leadership (Book One of the Leadership Context series) by Carmela R. Nanton ISBN: 978-0986211140

Sales Success Stories: 60 stories from 20 Top 1% sales professionals by Scott Ingram ISBN: 978-0990605935

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Healing from Grief: transform your pain into purpose and honor your loved one by Kayla Brissi ISBN: 978-0578667225

Live a Healthy, Happy, Long Life and Prosper without Stress by Jose M. Baltazar ISBN: 978-1949535891

Natural History

Coral Reef Curiosities: intrigue, deception and wonder on the reef and beyond by Chuck Weikert ISBN: 978-1732526532

Religion & Spirituality

Christianity and the Tribal Societies of North East India by Thomas Kochuthara ISBN: 979-1220104500

Declarations of Victory: taking a spiritual stand against the enemy (Book One of the I Declare and Decree series) by Cheryl Regier ISBN: 978-0994962720

The Global Situation by Quinton Douglass Crawford ISBN: 978-1954371309

Self-Help

The Classroom of Life: tools and skills to overcome obstacles and adversity by Anthony J. Cedolini ISBN: 978-1641846486

Getting to You: increasing your happiness by Pamela Wiggins ISBN: 978-1533454096

Writing Skills

Now What?: a guide through the editing process by Cheryl Regier ISBN: 978-0994962713

Children's

The Knock: a collection of childhood memories by Carolyn Watkins ISBN: 978-1733473231

Non-fiction author Alan N. McClain was delighted with the "excellent discoverability among major media" that LibraryBub achieved for his books. Impressed by the "amazing responses in open and click results" generated by the LibraryBub newsletter, he considers the service to be "beyond comparison".

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

