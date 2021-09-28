Innovative expands North American footprint with investment into Canadian market

With over 32 years of experience providing technology solutions to customers all over the United States Innovative answers growth in Canada with office and full-time staff in Toronto, ON.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today the opening of their first Canadian office in Toronto, ON. 2021 had been a monumental year for Innovative as the business has grown over 100% annually, expanded across the US and into Canada, and now added a Toronto office with full-time Canadian staff.

Justin Copie, Innovative's CEO, said, "As part of our commitment to AWS, we're thrilled to open an office in Canada to support our growing Canadian customer base. We've also added dedicated Canadian staff, allocated more resources to our Canadian customers across our entire footprint, and built critical infrastructure to support our Canadian business moving forward."