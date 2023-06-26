Innovative Eyewear Announces Closing of $4.7 Million Public Offering

News provided by

Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

26 Jun, 2023, 14:44 ET

MIAMI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd® brand, and licensee of the Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 4,500,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit was sold at a public offering price of $1.05. The warrants in each unit are immediately exercisable at a price of $1.05 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and the accompanying warrants were only purchasable together in this offering but were not issued separately and were immediately separable upon issuance.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $4.7 million.   

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-272737) (the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd® brand, and licensee of the Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the preliminary prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:
Scott Powell
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Also from this source

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement With Authentic Brands Group for Reebok® Smart Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear Inc. Hosts Its First Smart Eyewear Fashion Show in Miami to Introduce Lucyd® Lyte 2.0 Collection With ChatGPT Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.