Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Distribution with Major European Retailer MODIVO Group

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce a new distribution relationship with MODIVO Group (WSE: MDV), a major European fashion retailer with approximately 1,400 stores. MODIVO plans to first test Innovative Eyewear smartglasses in the Sklep Biegacza running stores it operates.

Reebok Powered by Lucyd Smart Eyewear. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

These stores provide a bespoke experience for athletes, providing them with a customized fitting experience and detailed level of service. The initial rollout will focus on the Reebok Powered by Lucyd product line.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "We are very excited to break into the European market with MODIVO, and the massive potential this partnership has to upgrade Europe's eyewear. MODIVO is known for clever, innovative retail formats and its futuristic stores are well-suited to carrying the eyewear of tomorrow. We look forward to supporting our new partners in the introduction of what we believe to be the most important wearable technology of our time—smart eyewear that allows you to enjoy handsfree access to a world of functionality."

Krzysztof Burak, Business Development Director for MODIVO Group, said "We are incredibly enthusiastic about partnering with Innovative Eyewear. This collaboration represents an innovative offering for our clients, particularly focusing on the Reebok brand, which is a key brand for our organization. We believe that by combining a strong brand, extraordinary technology, and selling it in an authentic environment such as our runner's store, we can revolutionize and most importantly enhance running sports in this part of the continent. And this is just the first step with Innovative Eyewear."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About MODIVO Group

MODIVO Group is one of the largest European companies in the footwear and apparel segment. Across 20 markets, the Group develops a unique, omnichannel business model, based on approximately 1,400 stores and strong e-commerce properties, under multiple banners, including CCC, HalfPrice, eobuwie, MODIVO, Worldbox, and Boardriders. MODIVO S.A. is a constituent of the WIG20 blue-chip stock index and has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2004. To learn more, please visit

https://modivogroup.com/en/about-the-company

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.