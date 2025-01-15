Innovative Eyewear Announces Participation in Key Industry Events in Q1 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced its participation in a series of key industry events throughout the first quarter of 2025.

Following a series of successful meetings in attendance at CES in Las Vegas, the Company plans to showcase its latest advancements in smart eyewear technology and connect with industry professionals, potential partners, and investors at the following events:

The Company’s booth at Vision Expo West 2024, image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The Vision Council Executive Summit ( Santa Barbara, CA ; January 22-24 ): Innovative Eyewear will participate in the Vision Council Executive Summit, a gathering of top industry leaders focused on shaping the future of the eyewear industry.



Innovative Eyewear will participate in the Vision Council Executive Summit, a gathering of top industry leaders focused on shaping the future of the eyewear industry. Skyline Signature Series (Virtual; January 30 ): Innovative Eyewear invites investors to register and attend the Skyline Signature Series virtual event on January 30th . The Company will present its latest developments and investor relations strategy throughout 2025. Investors can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6817343779931/WN_te9UsHY9T3-jAeMxQdOE9Q



Innovative Eyewear invites investors to register and attend the Skyline Signature Series virtual event on . The Company will present its latest developments and investor relations strategy throughout 2025. Investors can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6817343779931/WN_te9UsHY9T3-jAeMxQdOE9Q MIDO Eyewear Show ( Milan , IT; February 8-10 ): Innovative Eyewear invites optical industry professionals to meet us at the Lucyd® booth at Mido, which will be the Company's first exhibition at the world's largest eyewear expo.



Innovative Eyewear invites optical industry professionals to meet us at the Lucyd® booth at Mido, which will be the Company's first exhibition at the world's largest eyewear expo. Vision Expo East ( Orlando, FL ; February 19-22 ): Innovative Eyewear will be a prominent exhibitor at Vision Expo East, the largest optical event in North America . Attendees can explore the Company's portfolio of smart eyewear solutions designed for both consumers and professionals.



Innovative Eyewear will be a prominent exhibitor at Vision Expo East, the largest optical event in . Attendees can explore the Company's portfolio of smart eyewear solutions designed for both consumers and professionals. National Hardware Show ( Las Vegas, NV ; March 18-20 ): Innovative Eyewear will showcase its expanding line of safety-focused smart eyewear solutions for the hardware and construction industries at the National Hardware Show.



Innovative Eyewear will showcase its expanding line of safety-focused smart eyewear solutions for the hardware and construction industries at the National Hardware Show. eMerge Americas 2025 Conference ( Miami, FL ; March 27-28 ): Innovative Eyewear will participate in eMerge Americas, a premier technology conference focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship in the Americas.

"For anyone interested in setting up a meeting with us at one of these conferences, please reach out to our IR contact below. We are very excited to participate in these key industry events throughout the first quarter 2025," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "These events provide us with a valuable platform to showcase our latest product developments and connect with a diverse audience of industry professionals, potential partners, and investors. We look forward to demonstrating how our innovative smart eyewear solutions are revolutionizing the way people see and experience the world."

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new smart safety eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Media Contact:

Sai Main

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.