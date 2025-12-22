Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Participation in Key Industry Events in Q1 2026

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, today announces its participation in a series of key industry events throughout the first quarter of 2026.

The Company’s CES booth information. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc. A rendering of the Company’s CES booth for 2026. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

CES 2026 (Las Vegas, NV; January 6-9): The world's most powerful tech event is the place to experience the innovations transforming how people live. This is where global brands meet new partners, and where the industry's sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Attendees get a real feel for the latest solutions to the world's biggest challenges with immersive activations and demos and can engage with the greatest minds and most impactful brands of our time. The Company's booth is #52744 on the second level of the Venetian Expo. For more information click on the following link: https://www.ces.tech/.





A premier event that aims to illuminate the dynamic changes ahead for the vision community. With a robust schedule of engaging presentations by industry experts and keynote speakers, as well as opportunities to network and connect with industry leaders and executives, this exclusive event sets the tone for a successful year ahead. For more information click on the following link: https://thevisioncouncil.org/executive-summit-2026. MIDO Eyewear Show (Fiera Milano, Rho; January 31 - February 2): MIDO is one of the tradeshows in the world that represents the entire supply chain, with over 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and visitors from 160 nations. The show has 7 pavilions and 8 exhibition areas to highlight the whole sector: from lenses to machinery, from frames to cases, from materials to technologies, and from furniture to components. The intense communication , traditional and digital , is also one of the key elements of the event, which contributes significantly to the achievement of the objectives of participation. The eyewear community has met at MIDO for over 50 years, to discover new collections, acquire and update skillsets, increase brand awareness, and network. The Company's booth is K14. For more information click on the following link: https://www.mido.com/en/





This conference is the most comprehensive event for the entire vision community, built for the industry by the industry. The only balance of conference and exhibition to learn from industry pioneers, explore cutting-edge advancements, and gain a new perspective on the future of eyewear. The Company's booth is #1721. For more information click on the following link: https://www.visionexpo.com/en-us.html NHS Concept to Commerce (Las Vegas, NV; March 30 – April 2): The premier event that connects retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors with inventors, private label partners, and global factories—streamlining product discovery, supplier sourcing, and speed to market. Attendees learn how to find products, source suppliers, and build brands—smarter, faster, and more profitably. For more information click on the following link:

https://www.nhsconcepttocommerce.com/en-us.html

"We are very excited to participate in these key industry events throughout the first quarter of 2026. These events provide a valuable opportunity to showcase the Company's growing product portfolio, explore new ways to innovate, and foster meaningful connections with potential partners, customers, and investors. We anticipate strong retailer interest from these shows on the basis of our incredible new collections coming in Q1, which will be demonstrated at these premier events across the country," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

The Company invites any investors or analysts interested in learning more about Innovative Eyewear, Inc. to reach out, via the Investor Relations contact details provided below, to schedule a meeting with the executive management team, either virtually or in-person at any of the above outlined events.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

