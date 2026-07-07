Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces 345-Store Rollout with FYihealth Group

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce a significant new retail launch with FYihealth group, operators of the FYidoctors optical chain, and other optical retail brands such as Visique, Solis Optics, and BonLook. FYihealth group has recently launched Visiguard, which is their branded program for prescription safety eyewear. The program is available across all FYidoctors and Visique locations, predominantly in Canada and California. This represents a significant expansion of Innovative Eyewear's optical retail presence and is the first national launch of Lucyd products to Canada's $4.5bn optical market.

Lucyd Armor® smart safety eyewear. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The partnership is centered on the 2026 rollout of Lucyd Armor® smart safety eyewear in 345 FYidoctors and Visique clinics. Initial product placement is expected to commence in Q3 2026.

"We are very excited about the potential of this relationship to make smart safety eyewear more accessible and affordable across Canada," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "FYihealth group is an excellent partner for us, as bespoke eye care is an essential component of smartglass adoption by their most natural users—those who wear eyeglasses every day. Unlike many other smart accessories, smart eyewear is also a medical device that benefits significantly from the personalized touch of an eye care professional. With this partnership, we have made it easier than ever for Canadian patients to Upgrade Your Eyewear® with our incredible smart features, while also receiving precise vision correction and protection from FYihealth group's extensive Canadian lab capabilities."



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Innovative Eyewear to bring Lucyd Armor® smart safety eyewear to our customers across Canada," said Scott Shaw, VP of Retail and Merchandising at FYihealth group. "This collaboration is a meaningful step toward expanding our offering within our Visiguard safety program and making smart safety eyewear more accessible to Canadians. We look forward to offering our patients this innovative technology through our network of eye care professionals."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About FYihealth group

FYihealth group is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization comprised of FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Platinum member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, certified as a Great Place to Work® in both Canada and the USA, and named on Globe & Mail's Report on Business' Canada's Top Growing Companies list for five consecutive years, the organization operates over 370 locations across Canada and the USA. Rooted in a mission to enhance lives, FYihealth group supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Key programs include the FYidoctors Mobile Optometry Clinic - designed to bring high-quality, patient-first eye care directly to underserved communities across Canada - as well as support for the next generation of optometrists through funding and partnerships with the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science, the École d'optométrie de l'Université de Montréal, and the New England College of Optometry (NECO). For more information, please visit www.fyihealthgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

Judy Morgan

Director, Communications

FYihealth group

[email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.