Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Reebok Optical Collection and Retail Placements

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY) (NASDAQ: LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce the launch of six new styles in its Reebok Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear offering. This is the Company's first new collection designed to accommodate the prescription eyeglass market since the launch of its most recent Lucyd Lyte® collection in December 2024.

This collection of six frames offers several new features:

A model wearing the Reebok Thunder smart eyewear, Powered by Lucyd. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Automatic power on and off via a new "smart hinge" design, which automatically turns the glasses on and off when the temples are open and closed, respectively. This intuitive feature enhances convenience while helping preserve battery life.

An all-new touch control system using unique touch sensors on the underside of each temple. Unlike most other smartglasses which use frustrating touchpads, the new Reebok collection has slim, unnoticeable yet tactile sensors which enable a host of user actions, such as activating the connected smartphone's voice assistant, adjusting volume, and call management.

Rubberized nosepads and earpieces for extra grip, comfort and a sporty edge.

Enhanced audio fidelity playback compared to previous optical collections.

The new collection weighs approximately 1.2 oz, making the frames 20% lighter than the Lucyd Lyte 2025 collection, a significant improvement for comfortable all-day wear. New slim sizing is available on two of the models, with these frames perfectly sized for narrow-faced adults and young adults.

The frames are available now at Lucyd.co. As a result of the Company's frequent trade show appearances in the last year, several retail partners have been secured for the new collection, including SportRx, a leading provider of prescription sport frames, the Optimedic Group, and SelectSpecs.com. Additionally, they will be available in early May on Kits.ca and Kits.com, one of North America's largest eyewear ecommerce businesses, and the Company's recommended outlet for Canadian customers.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented on the launch, "This new optical collection is the culmination of nearly a decade of smartglass research and development. From the beginning, we have been committed to making smartglasses more enjoyable, useful and accessible for everyone, and with the new Reebok Powered by Lucyd smart optical collection, we are doing just that. Now, we are providing a new frame collection that looks and feels just like regular glasses, while offering a newly refined suite of smart features focused on popular use cases like music, podcasts and voice AI access. By prioritizing style, comfort, and functionality over intrusive tech, this collection aligns naturally with Reebok's focus on performance-driven products that support movement and modern, on-the-go lifestyles."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to product launches and retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.