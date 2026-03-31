Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Smart Safety Glasses and Rx Safety Partner

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Lucyd Armor® Vantage style. The new smart safety frame is fully certified for workplace use under US, Canadian and European standards. The frame will debut on March 31, 2026 at the National Hardware Show: Concept to Commerce event in Las Vegas. The frame will launch on the Company's website as well as with its new premier reseller for the safety channel, Ocusafe.com.

Lucyd Armor Vantage. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The Vantage builds on significant retail traction already established in the Lucyd Armor® line. Armor has become the Company's fastest-growing product since its launch in October 2024, and accounts for most of the Company's 63% year-over-year revenue growth from 2024 to 2025.

The patent-pending Vantage frame offers several new features:

Reduced base curvature to enable a full range of prescription lenses. Additionally, the flatter base curve means any optical lab can work with the frame.

Expanded eye coverage for additional particle and impact protection.

Rubberized keyhole bridge for a more comfortable fit, suitable for low bridge wearers.

Day one certifications: ANSI Z87.1, CSA Z94.3, and EN ISO 16321-1 for safety compliance in several major regions.

Additionally, several important upgrades are anticipated across all Armor models in 2026:

Wire core earpieces so the wearer can adjust the tightness for a perfect fit.

Gasket attachment for periphery particle protection.

The introduction of expanded real-time translation features via the Lucyd app.

The Company welcomes prospective resellers to join us at the National Hardware Show for a demo, or reach out to Matthew Berry, Director of Safety Sales, at [email protected] for a virtual demo and sample pair. Corporate buyers and safety managers seeking an easy and fast corporate Rx smart safety program can reach out to Marc Weinstein, CEO of Ocusafe at [email protected].

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented on the launch, "Armor has become our most successful product line to date, and the addition of the Vantage rounds out the collection with a vital full-range prescription option. No other smart safety glass in the world offers Armor's mix of all-day battery life, enhanced VOIP walkie features, translation and ChatGPT access – all with a powerful open-ear audio system developed by our leading audio engineers. The new Armor Vantage is a safety glass that workers all over the world will love to wear, because it delivers so much more than traditional eye protection."

Marc Weinstein, CEO of Ocusafe, said "Lucyd Armor Vantage represents an exciting step forward for workplace eyewear because it combines certified safety protection with smart functionality in a frame that can work across a wide range of job settings. From manufacturing floors and warehouses to field service, construction, utilities, and technical work environments, this platform gives employers and workers a versatile solution that can adapt to many different workplace needs. When paired with Ocusafe's precision prescription safety lenses, it becomes an even more powerful solution for workers who require both vision correction and certified protection. We are proud to partner with Innovative Eyewear to help bring this technology to the safety market."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About Ocusafe

Ocusafe is a provider of prescription safety eyewear solutions for businesses and workers across a wide range of industries. Owned and operated by doctors, we specialize in combining certified safety protection with precision prescription optics to meet the demands of real-world work environments. Manufactured in the United States, our eyewear solutions are designed to deliver compliance, comfort, durability, and visual clarity through an easy-to-manage corporate safety eyewear program. All Ocusafe eyewear is OSHA compliant and meets ANSI Z87.1 safety standards. To learn more about Ocusafe and explore our prescription safety eyewear solutions, please visit www.ocusafe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to new products we are introducing and retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.