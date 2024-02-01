Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Commences Shipping of Nautica Smart Eyewear Collection

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is proud to announce the Nautica Smart Eyewear Collection has commenced shipping direct to customers in the US, with Canada and Mexico available shortly. Additionally, the product has begun shipping to select Nautica retailers in LATAM, Japan and Europe for review and potential inclusion in their product lineups. We believe this launch marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth and its strategic vision.

Nautica Collection: A Fusion of Fashion and Technology

The Nautica Powered by Lucyd collection from Innovative Eyewear offers 8 distinct styles, combining our smart eyewear technology with fashion-forward design. With a starting price of $159, we believe this collection makes high-tech eyewear accessible to a broader audience. All frames are RX compatible and available at Lucyd.co in over 200+ custom frame and lens combinations. The product line is also available for purchase at Lucyd's Amazon shop.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "Nautica has already demonstrated its potential as a terrific designer eyewear brand, and we believe we are elevating it further with our tech features to make a truly state-of-the-art smartglass. Just like "Intel Inside" became the hallmark of a great PC, we are seeking to make our Powered by Lucyd marque the global standard of comfortable, stylish, and prescription-ready smart eyewear."



The Company recently received coverage on its cobranded Nautica smart eyewear in Women's Wear Daily, a leading US fashion publication. Read the article here.

