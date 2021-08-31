Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Expanding Its In-Store Footprint

Marca Eyewear signed as a national distributor in Canada and has distributed hundreds of units to eyewear stores across Canada . The agreement is a multi-year exclusive distribution deal, committing to buy over $4m in Lucyd Eyewear over three years.

The EYE.QUITY eyewear chain has signed on with a strong initial order and a commitment to work together to bring smart eyewear to the Great Lakes region.

Additionally, two of the top 10 eyewear resellers in the US are testing Lucyd products for potential inclusion in their optical stores across the country. Furthermore, a key big box electronics retailer, and one of the largest sporting goods retailers in North America are evaluating Lucyd smart eyewear for inclusion in their online stores.

Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Innovative Eyewear, said "We are pleased to share our rapid progress since the launch of Lucyd Lyte this past June to the optical trade. In just a few short months, we have built a robust network of resellers introducing Lucyd products to consumers where they are most comfortable trying new glasses; at their local optician. We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand our business from a direct-to-consumer operation to one that also addresses the established optical industry, and provide its customers with a smart eyewear option that is attractive, ergonomic, useful and affordable for the first time."

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co .

