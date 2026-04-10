Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Receives NHPA Retailer's Choice Award for Lucyd Armor® Smart Safety Eyewear

MIAMI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce the receipt of the Retailer's Choice Award for Lucyd Armor, at the National Hardware Show event in Las Vegas. The North American Hardware and Paint Association's Retailer's Choice Award is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year of recognizing innovative products in the hardware channel.

Lucyd Armor Black Polarized variant. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. The NHPA Retailer’s Choice Award badge, which can be applied to Lucyd Armor products. Courtesy North American Hardware and Paint Association.

Lucyd Armor has been the Company's fastest-growing collection to-date, driven by the need for practical, handsfree connectivity and eye protection in industrial verticals. The collection's sporty styling makes it flexible for use at work and leisure, adding to its general appeal and making the product suitable for a multitude of different lifestyles.

The U.S. safety eyewear market is a durable, steadily growing segment of the broader personal protective equipment industry, driven by regulatory mandates and persistent workplace risk. Valued at approximately $370–400 million in 2024, it is projected to exceed $650 million by 2033, representing a 6–7% CAGR1. Demand is anchored by rigorous enforcement of OSHA standards requiring eye protection across high-risk sectors including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. Concurrently, the market is undergoing a meaningful transformation with the rise of smart and connected eyewear, shifting the category from passive protection to integrated productivity and communication platforms. The global smart eyewear market is expected to grow rapidly, expanding from approximately $1 billion in 2024 to over $4 billion by 2030, representing a ~25–30% CAGR.2

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented on the award, "Lucyd Armor has been transformational since we launched it a year and a half ago, enabling our company to deliver highly functional smart eyewear for workforces around the world. I believe the product is a standout because it provides a unique mix of handsfree smart features, AI access, patented walky-talky functionality and of course vision correction and protection, with the required safety certifications for high impact workplace use. The hardware channel hasn't witnessed many safety eyewear innovations of late, and I think that's part of the reason Armor has been so well-received by thousands of workers around the world. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, Lucyd Armor offers significant connectivity and intelligent support features over traditional safety glasses. That's why I believe it could become a global standard for safety eyewear."

The Company welcomes prospective resellers and safety managers to reach out to Matthew Berry, Director of Safety Sales, at [email protected] for a demonstration.

Watch the award presentation at the National Hardware Show here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to new retail awards and the success of new products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-eye-protection-equipment-market-report

2 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-glasses-market-148134046.html

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.