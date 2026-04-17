Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Receives Red Dot Design Award on Lucyd Armor Smart Safety Glasses

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Red Dot Award for Product Design, for its Lucyd Armor smart safety glasses.

Lucyd Armor® smart safety glasses. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Established in Germany in 1955, the Red Dot Award recognizes the world's leading products that demonstrate functional and aesthetic design excellence. Notable recipients of the award include some of the world's leading tech and consumer goods companies.

The Company has also recently received the North American Hardware and Paint Association's Retailer's Choice Award on the Armor product line, a 60-year-old award that recognizes product innovations in the hardware vertical.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented on the award, "I am thrilled to receive our first Red Dot Award, a major achievement in the world of industrial design. This is a wonderful milestone recognizing our significant efforts to make smartglasses more appealing and useful for the average person. We look forward to continuing to evolve our products to build a global standard in smart eyewear. This is not only for our ambitions as a company, but because of our belief that glasses are one of the most important medical and fashion accessories on the planet. I am incredibly grateful for our amazing team's work on Lucyd Armor."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to product awards. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.