Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Receives Notice of Patent Allowance for Smartglasses Charging Cradle

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce it received a notice of allowance on November 24, 2025 for its utility patent application, U.S. Patent Application No. 18/147,002, entitled "Charging Cradle For Smartglasses." The patent application is directed to a charging cradle or dock for charging smartglasses of a variety of styles and sizes. Lucyd previously announced the new edition of its Dock product on November 16, 2023. See https://lucyd.co/blogs/blog/innovative-eyewear-inc-launches-upgraded-charging-dock-for-chatgpt-enabled-smart-eyewear. After paying the required issue fee, the Company anticipates that a patent will issue in due course.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented "We are pleased to announce notice of allowance on the core utility patent underlying our Lucyd Dock wireless charger. The Lucyd Dock was the first magnetic charging platform for smartglasses, and is notable for charging our glasses in a manner very familiar to traditional glasses wearers: setting their frames on their nightstand before going to sleep. The Dock is unique in that its retractable wings allow it to connect to any width of Lucyd optical smart eyewear, and is also compatible with Lucyd Armor and Reebok Powered by Lucyd models. The Dock also provides additional USB charging ports, to keep all of your mobile devices at the ready."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

