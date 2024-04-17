Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Signs Distribution Partnership with Windsor Eyes, Inc.

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Windsor Eyes, a leading eyewear manufacturing and distribution firm.

The partnership aims to forge a robust collaboration between Innovative Eyewear's unique, cutting-edge smart eyewear products and Windsor Eyes' well-established distribution network within the optical retail sector. Together, Innovative and Windsor intend to work closely to ensure extensive distribution of smart eyewear across the United States, targeting key large optical retail outlets.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said, "We are very pleased to announce our new partners at Windsor Eyes. We believe our proprietary smart frame technology, coupled with their decades of experience in the optical market, will be a powerful partnership that can potentially put smart eyewear in the hands of consumers throughout the U.S."

Ken Kitnick, President of Windsor Eyes said,

"We firmly believe that the era of smart eyewear going mainstream is upon us, and Innovative Eyewear has been at the forefront of this movement with their commitment to innovation, quality, and versatility. We are thrilled to collaborate with them to bring their groundbreaking smart eyewear to our major retail partners, ensuring widespread availability at leading optical points of sale across the United States."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About Windsor Eyes, Inc.

Over the past 50 years, Windsor has become a leading manufacturer and supplier of fashion eyewear under the Bruno Magli, Sanctuary, Pier Martino, Adolfo, Eyecroxx, as well as private label options. Windsor Eyes products are distributed nationwide in leading optical chains and prominent optical shops. To learn more please visit https://www.windsoreyes.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the distribution partnerships. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the new charging dock 2.0. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

