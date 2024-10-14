Innovative Eyewear Launches First-Ever Generative AI Eyewear Fashion Show

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer®, and Reebok® brands, today announced the launch of the first generative AI fashion show for eyewear. In this striking digital performance, AI-generated models flaunt the latest real smart eyewear collections from Lucyd, including its collaborative collections with Reebok, Nautica and Eddie Bauer.

A photorealistic Lucyd AI model wearing the Reebok Voltage style. Anticipated launch March 2025. Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

In a bold fusion of fashion and technology, the generative AI fashion show exhibits emerging technology to create ultra-realistic models, ushering in what we believe will be a new era for product marketing and immersive visual storytelling. Each virtual model is wearing an actual pair of Lucyd glasses, seamlessly integrated into an entirely AI-generated runway sequence.

A New Era of Fashion Presentation

Watch the full AI fashion show here.

"We believe AI models are the future of product photography and marketing, and are an exciting leap forward in digital advertising," said Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Lucyd. "With this technology, we can break free from content creation constraints and create vibrant, interactive experiences with impressive detail, that captivate audiences while slashing production costs and timelines. To bring the point home, a video using practical effects and real models would have easily cost 20x more than the creation of this digital event, and the final product would perhaps not be as exciting and unique as our first AI runway. This piece follows our longstanding mission to incorporate powerful emerging technologies into our smart eyewear offering, wherever it can support a more engaging user experience."

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co .

