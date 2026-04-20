Innovative Health to Spotlight Physician Role in Addressing Healthcare Monopolies at HRS 2026

Physicians urged to take a more active role as landmark antitrust rulings drive accountability and reshape the electrophysiology landscape

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. will participate in Heart Rhythm 2026, taking place April 23–26 in Chicago, where the company will focus on raising awareness among electrophysiologists about the detrimental impact of monopolistic practices in healthcare—and the critical role physicians play in pushing back.

At this year's annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), Innovative Health will engage directly with clinicians on how market concentration in electrophysiology is limiting physician choice and driving up costs for hospitals, ultimately affecting patient care. The company is encouraging physicians to take a more active role in addressing these dynamics.

"Monopolies are a serious threat to the ability of the electrophysiologist to choose the technology they want to use," said Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. "If we want to fix this, we have to re-engineer the market so it works for the patient, not just the supplier."

Recent legal developments have underscored the urgency of this issue. In the past year, juries have delivered landmark antitrust verdicts against major medical device manufacturers, including a nearly $382 million decision against Medtronic and a $442 million decision against Biosense Webster. These rulings signal increasing scrutiny of practices such as product and service bundling that can limit competition and restrict provider choice.

Importantly, these decisions are already driving measurable accountability. In March, Biosense Webster released its first compliance report following a court-ordered injunction prohibiting certain anti-reprocessing practices. The report detailed extensive internal and external communications to ensure compliance, including thousands of notifications to employees, hospitals, and physicians. The company also updated its quoting systems to include the injunction and confirmed that recent software releases no longer include features designed to inhibit reprocessing, marking a meaningful shift in behavior.

Innovative Health believes physicians have a vital role to play in sustaining this momentum. By asking more informed questions about pricing, outcomes, and supplier practices, clinicians can help restore balance to a market that has increasingly favored manufacturers over providers.

Clinicians attending HRS are encouraged to meet with Innovative Health in booth number 1022 to learn more about the evolving regulatory landscape and how to support a more competitive, sustainable healthcare system.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

SOURCE Innovative Health