Innovative Hires Top Cloud Exec to Accelerate Growth with AWS

Innovative has been serving the technology needs of businesses for more than 30 years and has experienced exponential growth since 2019 as it has expanded its managed cloud services offering into over 240 cities and 3 countries. Valentine's passion for growth paired with Innovative's team of AWS-certified cloud engineers will continue to enable businesses to modernize their operations using the cloud.

"Businesses everywhere are realizing that moving more of their applications and operations to the cloud helps them meet their goals," said Valentine. "I'm excited because Innovative helps businesses accelerate their digital transformations with our army of cloud experts, our technology, and our best practices."

Valentine is a seasoned growth leader with over 20 years of experience in starting, growing, and investing in technology companies. Most recently, Valentine spent three years as CTO of one of the leading providers of cloud insights software that accelerates digital transformations. Valentine served as CTO, CPO, CMO, and CEO at various technology companies since the late 1990s.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. Recognized as a premier AWS consulting partner, Innovative uses its cloud expertise and technology to help customers move to and manage cloud workloads. With an army of cloud experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing the leading cloud technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud with Well Architected reviews, cloud migrations, AWS cloud hosting and resale, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud-native software development, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and virtual CIO and CISO consulting. For more information or for a free cloud readiness assessment, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

