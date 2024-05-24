Innovative Housing Showcase Educational Sessions

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, JUNE 6-7, 2024

FROM 9:30 AM TO 5:00 PM ET (EACH DAY)

VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUD's Office of Policy Development & Research invites you to join hybrid panel discussions on housing innovation including individual sessions on offsite construction, building codes, manufactured housing, decarbonization, zoning, public and multifamily housing, resilience, and finance. Sessions will feature dynamic discussions between leaders across the public, private, and government sectors, with a special focus on the cross-sector collaborations needed to seed and scale innovative approaches to creating more abundant, affordable, and sustainable housing for all Americans.

The two-day program will kick off HUD's annual Innovative Housing Showcase (IHS). The 2024 IHS will be held on the National Mall and is a public event to raise awareness of innovative and affordable housing designs and technologies.

Please register at https://www.huduser.gov/portal/event/ihs/registration-June2024.html to attend the sessions in person or via webcast. The sessions will be held at the District Architecture Center (421 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004).

See below are details on the educational sessions. A full agenda is available on the event page.

Day 1: Thursday, June 6

Session 1: Innovation in Housing Construction and Innovation in Building Codes

9:30-11:30 am: Scaling Offsite Construction for Housing Supply, Affordability and Resilience, MOD X

11:30-1:00 pm: Housing Innovation through Codes & Standards: Insights from State and Local Governments and Manufacturers, International Code Council (ICC)

Session 2: Innovation in Manufactured Housing and Innovation for Decarbonization

1:30-3:00 pm: The Past, Present, and Future of Manufactured Housing, Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI)

3:00-5:00 pm: Building Decarbonization and Affordable Energy Efficiency, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

Day 2: Friday, June 7

Session 1: Zoning Innovation and Innovation in Public and Multifamily Housing

9:30-11:30 am: Boosting Housing Supply through Zoning and Land Use Innovation, Ivory Innovations

11:30-1:00 pm: Improving Resident Experiences through Innovation in Public and Multifamily Housing, National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)

Session 2: Innovation in Resilient Design and Financing and Scaling Innovation

1:30-3:00 pm: Innovations in Resilient Design through Community Planning and Technical Assistance, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

3:00-5:00 pm: Financing and Scaling Housing Innovation, Terner Center for Housing Innovation

Media Contact:

HUD User

8002452691

[email protected]

SOURCE HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research