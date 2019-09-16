Innovative Hunan Embracing the World -- China's Foreign Ministry hosting global promotion to introduce Hunan's achievements in development

The promotion, jointly organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People's Government of Hunan Province, aims at showcasing significant achievements in economic and social development that Hunan has made since the founding of the People's Republic of China. It shows how the province promotes the Belt and Road Initiative and improves the layout of development by leveraging the geographical strengths of Hunan as it connects the eastern coastal region with central and western regions, and the Yangtze River Economic Belt with the open coastal economic belt. The move will ensure an enabling platform for various parties to gain a deeper understanding of Hunan and to expand cooperation.

Hunan Province, or "Xiang" for short, holds the key to central China's transportation. Known as the cradle of the Chinese revolution, it is home to many great souls. The province, as it grows over time, has opened itself to draw strengths from others with a pioneering, innovative spirit. This is how a distinguished and profound culture is fostered.



Here in Hunan, people will be amazed to find out the reason that the Bronze Age in ancient south China prospered three millennia ago, and appreciate the 2,000-year-old Chinese woman named Xin Zhui, or Lady Dai, one of the most well-preserved mummies in the world. Also, people can spend some leisure time strolling in the 1,000-year-old Yuelu Academy or enjoy the immersive experience of the shooting site of the "Hallelujah Mountains" in the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar in Zhangjiajie. If people want to understand rural China's economic upgrade, Shibadong village is a must-go place since it represents the epitome of China's precision poverty alleviation policy targeting western Hunan. By watching first-hand the building of such projects as Yuelu Mountain College Town and Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Community, people will see a thriving Hunan.



Over recent years, Hunan has been committed to innovation-driven opening up and rising in its pursuit of development. Fresh successes have thus been made in such areas as science and technology, production, culture and innovation in poverty alleviation, ensuring high-quality growth. Like other parts of China, Hunan, for the past 70 years, has been proud of its own achievements, with its GDP jumping from 1.77 billion yuan in 1949 to 3.64 trillion yuan and ranking eighth in the country and its per capita GDP rising from less than USD 10 to USD 8,000.



Hunan continues to promote innovation and openness as it speeds up efforts to pursue a high-quality development. In this connection, the province acts to move up the industrial chain by collaborating with Fortune Global 500 companies and shapes a sound international and market-oriented business environment based on the rule of law. Now, Hunan has forged trading relationships with over 200 countries and regions and drawn investment or projects of 173 Fortune Global firms, while more than 1,500 Hunan companies have expanded their business in 92 countries and regions, with total outbound investment reaching USD 23.382 billion.



State-of-the-art technologies such as super computer, super hybrid rice, magnetic levitation, Beidou Navigation Satellite System and deep-sea drilling, and the thriving intelligent manufacturing have become the most shining "brand names" of Hunan as it continues to promote innovation. On top of that, about half of core components for the China-made high-speed train are produced in Hunan; in every 10 Chinese small-size aero-engines, nine are produced in Hunan, which contributes 80% of the global concrete machinery production. Liuyang is responsible for 60% of China's exports of firework. Meanwhile, other Hunan cities, such as Liling and Zhuzhou command global market share in ceramic cups and electric locomotives of 25% and 20%, respectively.



An innovative and open Hunan is a land of hope, promising bright future for business and drawing much attention from many major cities across the world. The 2019 China (Changsha) International Construction Equipment Exhibition, for instance, invited 1,152 Chinese and foreign enterprises in construction equipment. And the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was a great success for Hunan since it was attended by a number of exhibitors from 53 countries and a dozen of international organizations and institutions.



