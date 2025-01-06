Innovative Inclusive Wedding Summit Announces Elite Sponsors

Trailblazing conference combines wedding inclusivity education and marketing expertise

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding marketing experts and event professionals will gather January 22, 2025 at the Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands Hilton in New Jersey for the groundbreaking Inclusive Wedding Summit . The inaugural conference is backed by a coalition of sponsors dedicated to couple inclusivity and diversity.

Co-produced by wedding industry author , educator, and consultant Brian Lawrence and show producer Brenda Ferrarini of Elegant Bridal Productions , the one-day event features nationally renowned marketing professionals and speakers who will focus on how to reach diverse wedding markets, build trusting relationships through websites and social media, and establish credibility within communities.

Co-produced by wedding industry author , educator, and consultant Brian Lawrence and show producer Brenda Ferrarini of Elegant Bridal Productions , the one-day event features nationally renowned marketing professionals and speakers who will focus on how to reach diverse wedding markets, build trusting relationships through websites and social media, and establish credibility within communities.

Free inclusivity insights for wedding pros

Inclusive Wedding Summit is partnering with Offbeat Wed , a pioneer in supporting wedding diversity since 2007. Founder Ariel Stallings is making Offbeat Wed's Guide to Inclusive Marketing for Wedding Vendors free of charge as an additional resource for learning more about this diverse and undertapped market.

In addition to downloading Offbeat Wed's 40-page marketing report , industry professionals can also find educational resources on the IWS blog. Learn the importance of why wedding websites should be accessible , explore ways to make weddings more inclusive for all guests and discover how embracing inclusivity builds your business .

Summit backed by top-name sponsors

The Inclusive Wedding Summit has received strong support from the LGBTQ+ community with three national leaders. Equally Wed offers a platform of planning tools, advice, wedding inspiration, and inclusive vendors, while EnGAYed Weddings provides a directory of Pride-friendly vendors from around the world. And the Inclusive Wedding Alliance offers continuing vendor education and support.

Other renowned wedding industry powerhouses supporting IWS include:

Dedicated to blogs covering diverse, real-life weddings is Aisle Society .

For event professionals, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) provides comprehensive training, resources, and networking. And the Association For Wedding Professionals International (AFWPI) offers a world-wide view.

More important IWS sponsors

Founded by Texas venue owners Ian Ramirez and Paul Pettie, along with Shannon Tarrant of Wedding Venue Map, Venue Help Desk gives solution-focused support for owners and managers.

Wedding Pros Coach Carissa Kruse is an industry go-to for content creation education, email tools, sales strategies, and business mentoring.

Leading the way in floral design software is True Client Pro , developed by a seasoned event floral designer. And Aisle Planner Pro , provides an all-in-one business tool for industry professionals. Rock Paper Coin streamlines the payment process for event businesses witht the creation of no hassle contracts and invoices.

Rounding out the distinguished list of sponsors are two leading Garden State wedding planning platforms - New Jersey Bride and NJWedding.com .

IWS sponsorship info and tickets

A limited number of sponsorships are still available. For more information, email [email protected] or call/text (201) 244-5969. Tickets are now on sale and wedding professionals can experience IWS either in-person or online .

