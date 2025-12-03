Innovative Medical Equipment Launches Full Headcap for Migraine and Head Pain Management

CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC (IME), maker of ThermaZone®, today announced the debut of its new Full Headcap at the American Headache Society's 2025 Scottsdale Headache Symposium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Full Headcap expands ThermaZone's existing portfolio of specialized head pads designed to help people living with migraine and other forms of head pain more effectively manage their symptoms.

Relaxing with ThermaZone headcap

Effective relief from migraine and head pain is highly individualized. Pain may be localized or widespread and may respond best to either heat or cold. The new Full Headcap features ThermaZone's proprietary Motion Advantage™ water-flow technology, which directs precisely controlled heat or cold therapy to key regions of the head, including the forehead, temples, occipital area, and cranial surface.

"Many migraine sufferers rely on gel caps that must be frozen or heated before use," said Brad Pulver, President of IME. "These products quickly lose temperature, often within 20 minutes, and do not provide sustained relief. ThermaZone offers ten heating and ten cooling levels that maintain consistent temperatures for as long as needed, giving users the personalized therapy they deserve."

ThermaZone is engineered for continuous operation and offers five programmable timer modes:

10, 20, or 30 minutes on/off

30 minutes on / 30 minutes off

30 minutes on / 60 minutes off

These customizable settings allow patients and clinicians to tailor thermal therapy safely and effectively.

The Full Headcap will be available in February 2026 and joins ThermaZone's eye, front and side head, and occipital pads, providing a complete suite of thermal therapy solutions for head pain. More information about ThermaZone and its full portfolio of head and orthopedic pads is available at www.thermazone.com .

About Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC

Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC partners with physicians to design, develop, and commercialize medical technologies that improve patient outcomes and overall well-being. Founded in 2008 by a world-renowned surgeon and research pioneer, IME brings together a team of experienced professionals dedicated to advancing innovation in medical care.

SOURCE Innovative Medical Equipment