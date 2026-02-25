Innovative Medical Equipment Launches Integrated Heating and Cooling LSO Back Braces for Pain Management

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC (IME), the manufacturer of ThermaZone®, will debut its new line of LSO back braces with integrated heating and cooling therapy at the annual Medtrade expo in Phoenix, AZ, March 3-4, 2026.

ThermaZone LSO Heating and Cooling Back Brace

The ThermaZone LSO Heating and Cooling Back Braces represent a significant evolution in the company's decades-long history of pain management. By combining structured lumbosacral support with ThermaZone's specialized thermal therapy technology, IME now offers a comprehensive solution for patients requiring both physical stabilization and targeted temperature therapy.

Advanced Technology for Targeted Recovery

LSO braces are essential for treating both acute and chronic conditions, including muscle sprains, post-surgical stabilization, and the management of spinal deformities. The new braces feature IME's proprietary Motion Advantage™ water-flow technology, which delivers consistent thermal therapy to the lumbosacral region to help support muscle relaxation and pain management.

"Back pain sufferers often face the inconvenience of switching between a supportive brace and separate thermal treatments," said Brad Pulver, President of IME. "Our new LSO braces allow users to simply attach the thermal pad to their ThermaZone device when needed and disconnect it without removing the brace itself. Because the system utilizes ten heating and cooling levels with only two ounces of water, patients can maintain consistent, personalized temperatures for as long as necessary."

Customizable Thermal Control

Engineered for continuous operation between 34°F and 125°F, the ThermaZone system offers five programmable timer modes for enhanced safety:

10, 20, or 30 minutes of continuous therapy.





of continuous therapy. 30 minutes on / 30 minutes off cycles.





cycles. 30 minutes on / 60 minutes off cycles.

Availability

The ThermaZone LSO Heating and Cooling Back Braces will be available in April 2026. This new line joins a robust portfolio of 10 orthopedic and four head pads, providing a complete suite of thermal therapy solutions for nearly every area of the body.

For more information about ThermaZone and its full range of orthopedic solutions, please visit www.thermazone.com.

About Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC

Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management products. Its flagship product, ThermaZone®, provides localized heating and cooling therapy through a variety of orthopedic pads designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

