Innovative New Collection of VTech® Kidi Tech Electronics Announced

"Our success lies in taking cues from adult tech trends and developing secure devices that support the way kids play," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our Kidi Tech line features the coolest, age-appropriate tech toys."

Following the success of its KidiZoom® Smartwatch series, the best-selling smartwatch for kids for the past three years*, VTech is introducing the KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX3 with a new sleek, durable design, two cameras for selfies, photos and videos and an LED that doubles as a flash and flashlight. Adults can share the photos and videos at their discretion by uploading them to a computer using the included micro-USB cable. The KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is a kid-friendly smartwatch that doesn't compromise on innovative features like the ability to play two-player games and send preset messages to their friends just by scanning a code on their friend's DX3 (sold separately). The watch also comes pre-loaded with tons of apps including 60+ new customizable daily activity reminders from "OK to wake" to "Time for bed" to help keep things on schedule at home and on the go, as well as eight games, motion-tracking activities and a voice recorder.

The KidiZoom® PrintCam™ lets kids create instant black and white printouts of photos taken with this exciting new digital camera. Using cost-effective thermal paper, kids can also print games, and design and print their own greeting cards, play money, comic strips and more. There is a flip-up lens for selfies and three games to play too. Photos and videos can also be uploaded via the included USB cable.

KidiBuzz™ 3 is a kid-friendly smart device with the adult tech features kids are looking for, offering 3D screen effects, a new magnifying lens for up-close photos and a new KidiCom Chat™ messaging app with video sharing. KidiCom Chat lets kids connect with parent-approved contacts to send texts, photos and video clips over Wi-Fi with other KidiBuzz™ devices and iPhone or Android smartphones. KidiBuzz 3 also lets kids add live face filters and frames to photos and video clips, play 40+ interactive learning games that teach math, science and spelling, and explore kid-friendly websites. In addition, they can load and play their favorite music and movies for on-the-go entertainment. With parent controls to set daily time limits, KidiBuzz 3 keeps children engaged and parents at ease.

These innovative new Kidi Tech electronics, for ages 4 and up, will be available this fall. For more information about VTech toys, visit www.vtechkids.com.

*Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2018-2020

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

