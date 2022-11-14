Innovative Online Fitness Program "Vivo" Awarded NIH Grant for Prediabetes Study

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo (teamvivo.com) a unique virtual, live and interactive fitness program for people 55+, has been awarded a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study how its science-based training strategy and personalized online small-group format can improve muscle strength, blood sugar levels and adherence to a fitness program among older adults with prediabetes.

The study is being conducted by Vivo and academic research partner Duke University. The award was granted under the NIH's Fast-Track Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR)

Program through the National Institute on Aging. Vivo is a graduate of the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company.

The study will measure how effectively participants with prediabetes increase strength, lower average glucose levels and establish a regular fitness regimen through the Vivo concept: live-only online small-group classes; real-time interactive support from trainers experienced in chronic conditions among people 55+; and ongoing live one-on-one assessments that scientifically evaluate progress. Duke University School of Medicine will recruit 90 participants.

"We developed Vivo with the understanding that many potential members would be managing chronic conditions that come with growing older," said Eric Levitan, Founder and CEO. "This grant enables us to demonstrate that Vivo is a clinical intervention for people 55+ to improve outcomes for chronic disease management, overall strength and quality of life."

"Science-based exercise, along with the engagement and support to sustain commitment, are important elements for success in managing prediabetes. Many fitness facilities are not viable and existing digital health solutions don't inspire accountable habits, so finding good options is important for our patients," said Kathryn Nicole Porter Starr, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Porter Starr is co-primary investigator of the study.

Vivo (teamvivo.com), launched in 2020 and with membership across the country, translates the personal training experience to the virtual space through live-only, online interactive small-group classes with expert trainers. Each class provides a different full-body workout, focusing on function with customization for varied skill levels. Real-time engagement with trainers, a welcoming non-judgmental environment and ongoing one-on-one progress assessments have proven to deliver rapid double-digit percentage increases in upper and lower body strength, mobility, endurance and agility. On average, 98% of Vivo members renew monthly. Vivo is also a proven solution and high-value marketable benefit for healthcare providers, health service platforms, insurers and communities of all kinds. ( https://www.facebook.com/teamvivo ) ( https://www.instagram.com/teamvivofitness ) ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/team-vivo/ )

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the NIH's National Institute on Aging under Award Number R44AG076087. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

