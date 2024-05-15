Innovative Plant-Based Reagent Start-Up Achieves Breakthrough in Expression of mRNA Enzyme for use as a Reagent in Vaccine Production

The production of T7 polymerase is crucial to mRNA vaccine production due to its role in synthesizing messenger RNA (mRNA), which is a key component of mRNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines work by delivering mRNA molecules encoding specific antigens into the body. Once inside cells, these mRNA molecules instruct the cells to produce the antigen proteins, triggering an immune response that leads to the development of immunity against the targeted pathogen.

Tiamat Sciences' achievement demonstrates the efficacy of harnessing plant-based systems to produce essential reagents.

This achievement holds profound implications for the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the context of pandemic preparedness and rapid vaccine development. The ability to produce critical enzymes like T7 polymerase in plant systems offers unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, paving the way for the accelerated production of mRNA vaccines on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to announce this milestone achievement that demonstrates the diversity of reagents that we can make." said France-Emmanuelle Adil, Co-Founder and CEO of Tiamat Sciences. "By successfully expressing T7 polymerase in plants, we have achieved a significant milestone that underscores the power of plant-based biotechnology to drive innovation and address critical challenges in healthcare."

Recently, Tiamat Sciences has made another notable advancement by successfully expressing human Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (hFGF2) at a yield exceeding 20mg/kg biomass. This breakthrough enables further optimization to achieve even higher yields, meeting the demands of the Regenerative Medicine sector for affordable Cell & Gene therapies.

Tiamat Sciences emphasizes that while it doesn't manufacture vaccines, its reagents play a vital role in fueling innovation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. By providing essential tools and technologies, Tiamat Sciences enables pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development and production of life-saving treatments.

Tiamat Sciences is actively seeking strategic co-development partnerships with to further advance this technology and expedite the commercialization of plant-based reagents for vaccine production. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global health, Tiamat Sciences aims to revolutionize the way essential biomolecules are produced, ensuring equitable access to life-saving treatments for people around the world.

For more information about Tiamat Sciences and partnership opportunities, please visit tiamat-sciences.com.

About Tiamat Sciences:

Tiamat Sciences is a plant-based platform and product life sciences company that is revolutionizing the production of reagents. Leveraging cutting-edge biotechnology, Tiamat Sciences enables their partners to create innovative therapies while also lowering their material cost, compressing development timelines, and decarbonizing the supply chain.

SOURCE Tiamat Sciences