Innovative Portfolios Launches Two New Mutual Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios, LLC, announces it has been chosen as the investment advisor to two new mutual funds—Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus. As part of the Collaborative Investment Series Trust, these two funds will be available for investors.

The primary objective of the new mutual funds is to provide current income, with a secondary investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Dividend Performers Fund's strategy is comprised of large-capitalization common stocks of dividend-paying U.S. companies while also utilizing an option overlay strategy that strives to enhance overall distributions to shareholders. The Preferred-Plus Fund's strategy invests in U.S. Preferred stocks with the goal of offering dividend income with an additional option overlay strategy that seeks to provide incremental income to investors.

Innovative Portfolios is an Investment Advisor and Money Manager, backed by the knowledge and resources of an experienced money management team that focuses on institutional-level money management strategies. The firm's emphasis is the construct of diversified portfolios and the sourcing of alternative income strategies. By employing option-based overlay portfolio strategies and diversified underlying portfolios, Innovative Portfolios makes this type of portfolio/strategy available to the retail investor.

As the Investment Advisor to the two new funds, Innovative Portfolios strives to provide greater portfolio diversification with the potential to increase income. Dave Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Innovative Portfolios, believes the launch of these new funds—Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus—reflects the firm's innovative approach to money management. "We focus on actively managed, option-based strategies on top of investments in an effort to build more balanced, risk-adjusted portfolios that may have the potential for additional income and growth. The new mutual funds can be a perfect complement to many portfolios, especially those with more traditional investments."

Innovative Portfolios is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with sales team members located throughout the United States.

Innovative Portfolios is a professional money manager and investment advisor backed by the knowledge and resources of an experienced money management team. Innovative Portfolios principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and FinancialAdvisor.com. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Collaborative Investment Series Trust is a trust established to offer boutique money managers and mutual funds a platform.

There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Investments in Mutual Funds involve risk including possible loss of principal.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-869-1679. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus Funds are distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC, Member FINRA.

