Innovative, Research-Backed Tutoring Program Receives $2.2 Million in AmeriCorps Funding

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Education, a nonprofit that trains and places mathematics tutors in high-need schools, today announced $2,278,800 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) agency, to expand its impact in three major U.S. cities -- Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.

According to a U.S. Department of Education survey, 80% of high school dropouts cited their inability to pass Algebra I as the primary reason for leaving school. Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized tutoring model designed to support students struggling with math, early, to put them on a path toward success and high school graduation.

This additional funding allowed Saga to place 139 AmeriCorps members on the ground to serve roughly 3,000 students in 28 high schools.

Since 2013, the University of Chicago Education Lab has researched Saga's intensive math tutoring model in Chicago Public Schools, finding that it substantially improves academic outcomes for high school aged students. In two randomized controlled trials, students who received tutoring through Saga scored higher on exams, earned better grades and were more likely to pass high school classes.

"Too many people have given up on the idea that you can really move the needle academically for students once they reach adolescence," said Roseanna Ander, Executive Director of the UChicago Education Lab. "We have been honored and humbled to work in partnership with Saga to generate evidence that it is not too late. Saga's model of high-dosage individualized instruction during the school day gives students the attention, skills, and personalized support to thrive and achieve their potential."

"This federal support is a major milestone, honor and recognition of the work that we do at Saga Education," said Antonio Gutierrez, Co-founder of Saga Education. "We are excited to be part of the nationwide movement, driven by the power of community service, where citizens from all walks of life come together to overcome the nation's greatest challenges."

CNCS will provide an additional $900,000 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for Saga's AmeriCorps members to help them pay for college or pay off student loans. After completing a full term of service, they will receive approximately $6,000.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve in 21,000+ schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These members have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by disasters and have helped thousands of first-generation college students access higher education. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.

"Building on our nation's strong tradition of neighbor helping neighbor, AmeriCorps members will change lives, improve communities, and build a safer, stronger, and more united America," said Chester Spellman, director of AmeriCorps. "For 25 years, the AmeriCorps members who pledge to 'get things done' have represented the best of America while demonstrating the great promise and ideals of our country. I salute all the AmeriCorps members who will join them and congratulate Saga Education on its 2019 AmeriCorps grant."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps. Since the program's inception in 1994, more than 1 million Americans have served, providing more than 1.5 billion hours of service, and have earned more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships, more than $1 billion of which has been used to pay back student debt. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/Join .

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov .

