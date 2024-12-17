Innovative Solutions Accelerates Growth in 2024 by Providing Unique AI Solutions to Businesses of All Sizes

The company is positioned as the leading Premier Tier AWS Partner for growing businesses following a 1900% year-over-year growth in GenAI Related Projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, a leading provider of cloud services solutions for growing businesses and a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, today announced that it has expanded its customer base by more than 85 percent year-over-year in 2024. The company added more than 350 companies to its client roster this year by providing innovative AI and data management solutions that deliver real business outcomes. As a result, the number of projects that leverage GenAI saw a 1900% year-over-year increase and accounts for nearly a third of the company's revenue.

This impressive growth highlights a year in which Innovative Solutions grew transactions through the AWS Marketplace by 60%, became the first AWS partner to offer AWS Nova through its Tailwinds platform, and follows the company's highly successful tri-party agreement with AWS and IBM. Through this partnership, Innovative Solutions enables IBM software, including IBM watsonx, to be seamlessly leveraged on the AWS cloud.

"There is no question that AI technologies can deliver significant ROI for all businesses, so we have made it a priority to provide these companies with the guidance and support to build a customized solution at an affordable price point," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "Our team has proven to be the best partner to help these companies leverage the industry-leading platforms developed by AWS, IBM, and Anthropic. As a result, our customers are implementing platforms that add significant value and benefits, including increased efficiencies within their organizations, the automation of outdated manual processes, and new avenues for revenue growth."

A Leading AWS Premier Tier Partner

This year, Innovative Solutions achieved significant milestones as an AWS Partner. When AWS Nova was launched during AWS re:Invent 2024, the company became the first AWS Partner to offer the new platform to customers through Tailwinds. Tailwinds, Innovative Solutions' flagship product, empowers customers to harness the power of AI with best-in-class software, including IBM watsonx, as well as foundational models like Nova and Anthropic, all powered by Amazon Bedrock.

Additionally, AWS selected Innovative Solutions to be recognized as one of its first partners to achieve its new Generative AI Competency and Small and Medium Business Services Competencies, which were both introduced this year. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner, Innovative Solutions now holds seven AWS competencies and more than 190 active technical certifications.

"AWS has built the industry's leading partner network to help growing companies successfully implement new technologies that drive meaningful impact for their business," said Copie. "In 2024, the number of customer opportunities we co-sold with AWS increased by 240%. We are thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with both AWS and IBM to further support our customers' growth and transformation."

A significant number of these deals were generated through AWS Marketplace. In 2024, Innovative Solutions experienced a 60% year-over-year increase in transactions through AWS Marketplace. The company is set to offer 30 products by the end of this year, including Tailwinds, and software from IBM, AWS, and Anthropic.

"We integrated AWS Marketplace into our product strategy three years ago, and it has truly paid off," said Copie. "AWS has built strong trust with business leaders by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and connecting them with partners who can tailor these products to meet their unique needs."

Copie also highlighted the impact of recent enhancements to AWS Marketplace's intuitive purchasing and billing processes. "By simplifying and streamlining these functions, we were able to double the number of new companies we signed through the AWS Marketplace, with the majority of them being onboarded in less than 24 hours," Copie explained. "Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate a 60% year-over-year growth in transactions through AWS Marketplace."

Building the Model for GenAI Implementations

Innovative Solutions has not only delivered hundreds of successful GenAI projects for customers but has also implemented customized GenAI-driven programs internally to optimize team processes. These programs have resulted in significant efficiencies across many departments, including software engineering, finance and accounting, human resources, project management, sales, and managed services. As a result, the majority of the company's employees have received certifications for driving business value through AI solutions.

A notable example of these successes has been Darcy, a tool that is leveraged by the company's pre-sales engineering team to streamline the development of customer scopes of work. Darcy leverages GenAI and internal data to automate this process, reducing the time required to deliver these documents from four days to four hours, which is eight times faster than previous processes.

"GenAI implementations have delivered real business outcomes that have been delivered through for both our company and customers," said Travis Rehl, Chief Technology Officer at Innovative Solutions. "We are fully embracing these technologies internally for all of our teams to ensure that we are delivering the most efficient and cost-effective solutions. This enables our team to provide our customers with the best possible support for accelerating their growth."

For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com/.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a leading provider of cloud services for growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com/.

