Innovative Solutions Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Innovative Solutions provides deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Innovative Solutions partners with small to medium sized businesses to securely build and deliver products using AWS and DevOps practices. Our team of certified Cloud Developers have the skills and expertise to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software releases process, and monitoring your application and infrastructure performance.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Innovative Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Consulting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We love the fact that we've been able to help so many customers achieve higher levels of efficiency and quality through leveraging DevOps services available through AWS," said Justin Copie, CEO. "In a world where every company is becoming a technology company, we must have the skillset and experience desired, so customers can deploy software fast, and with little manual intervention. We live in an era where automation and the ability to streamline application deployment is critical."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Innovative specializes in cloud migrations, cloud application development, and cloud consulting services while focusing on the customer experience. We have over 30 years of aligning technology and business needs to drive your company forward. Our team of cloud professionals works with you to build scalable, reliable, and cost-effective services designed specifically for each business' need.

