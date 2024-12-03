Innovative Solutions Announces the Availability of Amazon Nova Through Its Tailwinds Platform

Innovative is the first AWS Partner to provide its customers with access to Amazon's new cutting-edge platform for building multimodal AI models

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, a leading provider of cloud services solutions for growing businesses and a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, today announced that companies can now offer access to Amazon Nova following its launch at AWS re:Invent this morning. Innovative Solutions will provide access to the new family of GenAI multimodal models through Tailwinds, the company's new platform that accelerates the adoption and implementation of GenAI solutions for businesses of any size.

"Amazon Nova is going to be a game-changing offering for companies to enhance their GenAI capabilities, and we are excited to be the first AWS Partner that can offer access to this new technology to companies of any size," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "In leveraging our industry-leading Tailwinds platform, our customers have already experienced the faster speed that GenAI solutions can bring to enhance their business. With the enhancements brought to market by Amazon Nova, companies will be able to further accelerate their AI initiatives and drive more impactful results."

Tailwinds will support Amazon Nova through its Amazon Bedrock integration. This will empower businesses to:

Build enterprise-grade AI applications with enhanced performance





Leverage Amazon's latest large language model (LLM) technologies within existing workflows





Maintain data privacy and security by using AWS infrastructure

Amazon Nova represents a new generation of foundation models (FMs), capable of processing text, images, and video as prompts. Built on Amazon Bedrock, the new technology powers generative AI applications that can understand and generate multimedia content, including videos, charts, and documents, offering transformative capabilities for businesses leveraging multimodal AI.

Tailwinds is an advanced platform from Innovative Solutions that helps companies accelerate the adoption and implementation of GenAI solutions, allowing businesses to scale AI capabilities quickly and effectively to produce business results. To learn more about Tailwinds, visit www.tailwindsai.com.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a leading provider of cloud services for growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com.

