Innovative Solutions Announces the Launch of Tailwinds to Simplify and Accelerate GenAI Implementations

The New Platform Accelerates the Speed of Gen AI Implementations by 100 Percent for Businesses of Any Size

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at AWS re:Invent 2024, Innovative Solutions, a leading provider of cloud services solutions for growing businesses and a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, announced the launch of Tailwinds, a groundbreaking platform designed to accelerate the adoption and implementation of Generative AI (GenAI) solutions for businesses of any size. Tailwinds simplifies the process for creating Al-powered applications, Al agents, workflows, chatbots, and APls, and enables users to build GenAI Proofs of Concept (POCs) by up to 100 times faster than traditional methods, and at 1% of the price. This empowers leaders at any company to leverage new GenAI solutions that can advance their business goals without the inherent risk of investing substantial resources and costs.

"Tailwinds represents a pivotal moment in the democratization of AI technology," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "By providing a user-friendly, visual interface for AI workflow creation, we're making advanced AI capabilities accessible to businesses of all sizes. Companies can now go from concept to working prototype in days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost." Prior to launching the general availability of Tailwinds, Innovative Solutions conducted a beta round of the product with 75 companies. The customers who participated in this beta phase leveraged the platform to easily build proof of concepts and quickly determine the impact of implementing new GenAI solutions on their business.

"Tailwinds has been an incredible tool for our organization, enabling our team to rapidly POC new ideas, validate concepts, and identify the business value of AI quickly," said Bruce Sharpe, Chief Product Officer at Humach. "Our work with Innovative Solutions has led to an 18% increase in overall customer satisfaction and a 20% increase in call automation efficiency."

Tailwinds has been described as "The UI for AI" because of its intuitive visual workflow builder for creating complex AI processes without coding. The platform is built on scalable and secure architecture leveraging AWS services and IBM watsonx. It can be easily integrated with popular AI tools and cloud services, including AWS and Anthropic's Claude, Weaviate, and others.

Tailwinds has been prebuilt with dozens of premade use case templates that enable companies to quickly implement AI solutions that are tailored to the needs of their specific industry. This allows for rapid deployment across many vertical industries, such as healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, among others.

Tailwinds is available immediately on the AWS Marketplace, with flexible pricing options to suit businesses of all sizes:

> Developer Edition: $300/month, suitable for individuals and small teams

> Team Edition: $1,500/month, ideal for growing businesses

For more information about how to accelerate your AI initiatives with Tailwinds or to request a demo, visit www.tailwindsai.com

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a leading provider of cloud services for growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com.

